Starting February 1, 2025, travellers from 14 countries can only obtain single-entry visas valid for 30 days, ending multiple-entry options.

The ban impacts tourism, business, and family visas for nations including India, Egypt, among others

Hajj, Umrah, diplomatic, and residency visas remain unaffected, with Saudi authorities stating the policy is necessary for immigration control.

Saudi Arabia has announced a major visa policy change, barring travellers from 14 countries from obtaining multiple-entry visas.

Effective February 1, 2025, visitors from these nations will only be eligible for single-entry visas with a maximum stay of 30 days.

The government of Saudi Arabia has announced a new visa policy which would affect about 14 countries. Photo credit: Anadolu

The affected countries include:

Algeria Bangladesh Egypt Ethiopia India Indonesia Iraq Jordan Morocco Nigeria Pakistan Sudan Tunisia Yemen.

According to the Saudi authorities, the move aims to prevent unauthorized Hajj pilgrims who previously entered the country on long-term visit visas, Daily Trust reported.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:

"This decision is necessary to ensure that all pilgrims follow the proper Hajj and Umrah entry procedures. The single-entry visa will help regulate entry and prevent visa misuse."

Tourism, business, and family visas affected

The new restrictions suspend the one-year multiple-entry visa indefinitely for tourism, business, and family visits.

Instead, travellers from the 14 affected countries will be required to apply for a single-entry visa valid for 30 days, as Leadership reported.

Hajj, Umrah, and Diplomatic Visas Remain Unaffected

Despite the restriction, the Saudi government clarified that the policy does not impact Hajj, Umrah, diplomatic, or residency visas.

"Pilgrims who go through the official channels for Hajj and Umrah will not be affected by this policy," the official added.

The decision has sparked reactions from travellers and officials in the affected countries, with some expressing concerns over its potential impact on business and family visits.

However, Saudi authorities maintain that the policy is in the best interest of immigration control and religious pilgrimage management.

UAE lifts visa ban on Nigeria

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Government has secured an agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), allowing Nigerian passport holders to get visas to travel to the country, starting July 15, 2024.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on his X handle on Monday, July 15, 2024.

According to the minister, travel would resume after successful and extensive negotiations between the Arab country and Nigeria, which resulted in updated controls and conditions for obtaining the country’s visa.

