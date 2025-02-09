Two weeks after suspension, the FAAN has announced the resumption of of Access gate fee collection at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

Travellers and motorists have been advised to comply with toll payments and consider using E-tags

The authority assured the public of better traffic flow as construction progresses, urging travellers to arrive early to avoid delays

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has resumed the collection of access gate fees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja effective from 8:30 a.m. on February 8, 2025.

This decision follows a two-week suspension period initiated on January 24, 2025, to mitigate disruptions caused by ongoing road construction within the airport vicinity.

Travellers to pay access gate fee Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

In a public notice released via its official communication channels, FAAN expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation during the temporary suspension.

The notice clarified that the access gate fees, applicable to vehicles entering the airport premises, were halted temporarily to facilitate smoother traffic flow amidst construction activities.

The statement reads:

"Public notice. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform the general public that the authority has officially resumed collection of access gate fees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 8:30 a.m. on 8th February 2025.

"The collection was suspended on 24th January due to the inconvenience caused by the road construction.

"Thank you for your understanding and usual cooperation."

Toll payments at Airports

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) in May 2025, asked toll payment for all users of federal airports across Nigeria, including top government officials.

This policy aims to standardize toll collection practices and enhance funding for airport infrastructure nationwide.

To streamline the toll collection process, FAAN introduced Electronic Tags (E-tags) in May 2024, allowing year-long access to airport gates for frequent travellers.

Those without an E-tag are required to make cash payments upon entry, thereby improving efficiency and reducing congestion at toll points.

FAAN, in its statement, noted that motorists who do not have E-tags will have the option to pay cash at the access gates before entry to the airport, meaning defaulting drivers will be shut out.

The statement also provided the locations and contact information for obtaining E-tags at the international airports in Lagos and Abuja, Punch reports.

Part of the statement reads:

“At Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the public can obtain E-tags at the Office of the Head of Department of Commercial Operations, Terminal 1, 5th floor, or by calling 08033713796 or 08023546030.

“At Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, E-tags can be obtained at the HOD Commercial Office at the General Aviation Terminal, or by calling 08034633527 or 08137561615.”

ThisDay reports that vehicle owners who come to pick up passengers at arrivals are charged N2000 before they can access the arrival gate and increase from N500.

International airport set to begin operation in January

Legit.ng reported that the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport will commence full flight operations in 2025.

The facility, based in Maiduguri, will be the first fully operational international airport in Nigeria's Northeast Zone.

The General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport will reportedly commence full flight operations in January 2025.

The facility, based in Maiduguri, will be the first fully operational international airport in Nigeria's Northeast Zone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng