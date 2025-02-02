The NCAA revoked the Air Operator Certificates of Eastwind Aviation Logistics Services Limited and Omni-Blu Aviation

In accordance with Part 1.2.1.5(b) of the Nig. CARs, the Air Operator Certificate revocation is a penalty

The NCAA's decision shows commitment to upholding strict safety and legal standards in the aviation industry

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Two aviation firms, Omni-Blu Aviation and Eastwind Aviation Logistics Services Limited, had their Air Operator Certificates (AOCs) withdrawn by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) due to regulatory norm infractions.

The NCAA revoked the Air Operator Certificates of two operators. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: UGC

The NCAA claims that both companies violated Part 1.2.1.5 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs), which forbids the falsification, duplication, or modification of licenses, certificates, applications, logbooks, reports, or other documents.

The revocation of the Air Operator Certificate is a penalty under Part 1.2.1.5(b) of the Nig. CARs.

Consequently, Eastwind Aviation's (EAL/AOC/03-24/001) and Omni-Blu Aviation's (OBA/AOC/12-15/002) AOCs have been formally withdrawn, making it impossible for them to provide aviation services in Nigeria, according to a post on the NCAA X handle.

Offering offshore transportation services, Omni-Blu Aviation, a helicopter service provider with headquarters in Lagos, has been actively involved in the oil and gas industry.

Similar to this, Eastwind Aviation is a multinational provider of commercial aviation services with a focus on helicopter operations for the government and oil and gas industries in Nigeria.

“In efforts to further sanitize the aviation industry, the NCAA has revoked the Air Operator Certificates of two operators: Eastwind Aviation Logistics Services Limited Omni-Blu Aviation

“The Authority has determined that both Omni-Blu Aviation and Eastwind Aviation are in violation of Part 1.2.1.5 of Nig. CARs on Falsification, Reproduction, or Alteration of Applications, Licences, Certificates, Logbooks, Reports, or Records.

“Part 1.2.1.5(b) of Nig. CARs provide the sanction for such fraud as revocation of the certificate.,

“Consequently, their respective Air Operator Certificates OBA/AOC/12-15/002 and EAL/AOC/03-24/001 are hereby revoked,”

The NCAA's ruling demonstrates the organization's dedication to maintaining stringent safety and legal requirements in the aviation sector. The regulator underlined the significance of adhering to safety protocols and maintaining the integrity of documents, given the high-risk nature of offshore helicopter services.

Recall how the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited hired East Wind Aviation to fly a Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, which crashed into the Atlantic Ocean in October 2024 in Bonny Finima, off the coast of Calabar.

Two crew members and six passengers were on board.

The NCAA has reaffirmed its commitment to keep a close eye on all licensed operators and to take appropriate action against any organization found to be in violation of the rules.

NCAA speaks on sanctioning more airlines

Legit.ng reported that plans to punish other airlines for violations pertaining to consumer protection have been revealed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

This comes after a number of carriers became the target of recent enforcement actions for unresolved complaints and failure to comply with regulatory requirements.

Michael Achimugu, the NCAA's Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, told Sunday PUNCH that further penalties are on the horizon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng