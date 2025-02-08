Experts in the aviation industry, including airline operators, have expressed concern about the rising cases of theft on domestic flights.

They say more passengers have been attempting to steal from others in recent years.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, also confirmed that a passenger recently reported to the NCAA that he was robbed of $100,000 while on a domestic flight.

Air Passengers lose bags, other valuables as theft on Nigerian domestic flights increases

Several airlines have also reported cases of theft during flights, sometimes causing disruptions. In July last year, a passenger was caught allegedly stealing N1 million on an Air Peace flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt.

In a recent incident, a traveller on a Lagos-Owerri flight quickly grabbed someone else’s bag. However, because the distance between the tarmac and the arrival hall was long, the rightful owner was able to catch up and recover the bag.

Responding to the situation, travel expert and Akwaaba African Travel Market organizer, Ambassador Ikechi Uko, suggested that only cabin crew should open the overhead lockers. This way, they can monitor passengers’ actions when retrieving their bags.

Spokesman and Director of Consumer Protection, NCAA, Achimugu, told THISDAY in a telephone interview saying:

“There is a case on my desk, where a passenger claimed that he lost almost $100, 000, taken from his bag while in a flight; but I want to make this clear, the airlines are responsible for your checked-in luggage but you are responsible for young hand luggage, except in some special circumstances."

Many airlines have lost valuable items to thieves who steal during flights. Some passengers only realize their belongings are missing after getting home.

To prevent in-flight theft, domestic airlines have put different measures in place. Many warn passengers to stay alert and watch for any suspicious activity near their bags in the overhead compartments. Some airlines have even instructed that only the crew should open the overhead lockers after the plane has stopped, allowing them to closely monitor passengers as they collect their belongings.

However, industry experts believe more should be done to stop these thefts, as they damage the country's reputation and its aviation sector.

