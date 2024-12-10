Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said airlines would be penalised for their tardiness in issuing reimbursements

It underlined that airlines must strictly adhere to the reimbursement schedules in order to safeguard passenger rights

NCAA's director of public affairs said the incident forced the regulator to act forcefully to prevent noncompliance in any way

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said that airlines that fail to provide refunds on time would face penalties.

The NCAA's director of public affairs and consumer protection, Michael Achimugu, stated in a statement on Tuesday that ticket refund compliance is still a major component of the organization's consumer protection mission.

Achimugu emphasized that in order to protect passenger rights, airlines must closely follow the refund schedules outlined in Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations of 2023.

“Cash purchases must be refunded immediately, and by cash. Refunds for electronic payments, including mobile apps and internet banking must occur within 14 days,” the director said.

The authority demanded immediate compliance, citing a recent case involving Air Peace in which the airline allegedly exceeded the allotted refund timeframe.

Achimugu said the incident prompted the regulator to take decisive action against any form of noncompliance, The Cable reported.

“Over the past year, the NCAA has worked with airlines to enhance passenger experience and resolve operational challenges,” he said.

Although the NCAA had previously adopted a cooperative stance, the director stated that the period of forbearance was over and that more stringent enforcement methods were now in place.

He warned that airlines will face penalties if they didn't follow the refund deadlines outlined in the 2023 NCAA Regulations.

