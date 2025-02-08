Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has decided to take strict action against Kenya Airways for repeatedly violating consumer protection rules.

Michael Achimugu, the agency’s director of public affairs and consumer protection, shared this on X on Saturday.

He criticized the airline for not following aviation rules, especially those related to passenger care and compensation.

This move to punish the airline comes amid an ongoing dispute between a passenger and Kenya Airways.

Nigeria’s NCAA slams Kenya Airways for violating consumer protection rules

Source: UGC

Last week, a widely shared video showed a heated argument between Kenya Airways staff at the transfer desk and a Nigerian passenger named Gloria Omisore.

In the video, Omisore expressed her anger over how she and other Nigerians were treated by the airline’s staff.

Kenya Airways later explained that they had offered her an alternative route from London to Manchester, which she refused. The airline also claimed she threw used pads at their staff, leading to the argument.

On February 4, Nigeria’s aviation regulator met with Kenya Airways officials, who apologized for their “incorrect statement.”

During the meeting, Michael Achimugu criticized the airline for allowing Omisore to board without a Schengen visa. He also said there was no justification for the airline staff’s misconduct.

To resolve the issue fairly, the NCAA instructed Kenya Airways to refund Omisore and compensate her for the embarrassment and threats to her job.

In an update on X on Saturday, Achimugu said Kenya Airways had been given a chance to correct its mistakes but failed to do so.

He explained that on Friday, the airline requested an extra hour to comply with the aviation authority’s decision but still did not follow through.

He also mentioned that the NCAA was disappointed with the airline’s actions, especially after listing several unresolved issues during a meeting with the Kenya Airways team.

Achimugu stated:

"Cases of refunds not paid, lost baggage not compensated for despite admitting to losing them, and failure to honour commitments. The NCAA is, therefore, initiating stiff enforcement action against Kenya Airways. This action will go through due process."

He added that the agency’s legal department has been put on notice.

Irate Ibom Air passenger saved from lynching

A recent report by Legit.ng detailed a major disruption on an Ibom Air flight scheduled to depart from Uyo to Abuja.

The delay was caused by a single passenger who became unruly after realizing her bag had not been loaded onto the aircraft.

Refusing to travel without her luggage, she insisted it be included and obstructed the aisle, despite efforts by FAAN AVSEC officials and the pilot to resolve the situation.

As frustration mounted among other passengers, tensions escalated. However, the swift intervention of AVSEC personnel and Ibom Air staff prevented the situation from turning violent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng