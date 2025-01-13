The presidency has approved Air Peace Limited, Fly-Nas, Max Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Limited as official carriers for the 2025 pilgrims

The carriers were selected from among the 11 companies that submitted applications to fly Muslim pilgrims from Nigeria

The airlines were inspected and shortlisted by a 32-member panel that was formed by the NAHCON Chairman on November 26, 2024

Air Peace Limited, Fly-Nas, Max Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Limited have been authorized by the presidency to serve as official airlines for pilgrims doing the Hajj in 2025.

Abdullahi Saleh Usman, the chairman of Nigeria's National Hajj Commission, revealed this according to a BusinessDay report.

A 32-member panel screened and shortlisted the airlines for 2025 hajj operations. Photo Credit: Max Air

According to him, these carriers were chosen from among the 11 businesses that applied to transport Muslim pilgrims from Nigeria via air. According to a statement from Usman, a 32-member panel that was established by the NAHCON Chairman on November 26, 2024, screened and shortlisted the airlines.

State Pilgrims' Welfare Board representatives, three members of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and one each from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) comprised the Aviation Screening Committee.

Likewise, one representative was selected from each of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

Others were NAHCON Heads of Aviation, Procurement, Legal, Internal Audit, and Special Duties, as well as Board Members representing the Aviation Industry and each of the nation's geopolitical zones.

In a similar vein, three extra cargo carriers were chosen for the Hajj activities this year. In alphabetical order, they are Qualla Investment Limited, Cargozeal Technology Limited, and Aglow Aviation Support Services Limited.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) recently announced that the federal government will not subsidise pilgrims' fares in the upcoming 2025 Hajj.

This decision, confirmed in a statement by NAHCON’s spokesperson, Fatima Sanda Usara, has raised concerns about the increased cost for prospective pilgrims due to the absence of a concessionary exchange rate.

Legit.ng recalls that for years, the government offered pilgrims a subsidized dollar rate through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This allowed them to access foreign exchange at a discounted rate.

However, Usara explained that:

“There will be no concessionary exchange rate from the government for Hajj fare payment for pilgrims whether under state or private Hajj operators."

With the removal of this subsidy and the current exchange rate of N1,650 to a dollar, Nigerian pilgrims may have to pay as much as N10 million for the 2025 Hajj, as they are required to cover at least $6,000 for the fare.

