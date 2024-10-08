Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said N95,000 Nigerian pilgrims who participated in the 2024 hajj will receive a refund of 150 Saudi Riyals (about N67,500) each for poor services during the pilgrimage.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Fatima Usara, the commission’s spokesperson, said the announcement was made during a meeting held on Monday, October 7.

NAHCON explained that the refund is for services not rendered by the Saudi Hajj ministry at Masha’ir during the 2023 hajj.

NAHCON said:

“All 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims that travelled for Hajj in 2023 from both states and private operators are to receive SR150 each (one hundred and fifty Saudi Riyals) as refund.”

Furthermore, NAHCON clarified that contrary to claims that NAHCON owes private tour operators, (PTOs) N17 billion from the 2024 Hajj caution deposit of N25m, it received only N2 billion, 750million from 110 companies that registered for the 2024 Hajj.

The agency added:

“The amount included a roll-over of N1billion, 250m from the previous year. From the amount, 30 companies requested for refunds amounting to N750m which has been paid. The balance still in the custody of the Commission accruing to undecided PTOs is N750m.”

Read more on hajj 2024:

Legit.ng reports that hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims. Hajj is a mandatory religious duty for capable Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime by all adult Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey, and of supporting their family during their absence from home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng