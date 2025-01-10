Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The Government of the United States of America, USA, has repatriated the sum of $52. 88 million it said was traced to former Petroleum Resources Minister Diezani Madueke.

US returns $52.88 million linked to ex-petroleum minister Diezani’s. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: SAMUEL KUBANI/AFP via Getty Images

Why Diezani $52.88 million was returned to Nigerian govt

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Richard M. Mills, Jr, led a delegation that executed the Assets Return Agreement at the Federal Ministry of Justice Headquarters in Abuja, on Friday.

Signing the agreement on behalf of the Federal Government, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, disclosed that the $52.88m arose from the forfeiture of Galactica assets, linked to the ex-Minister and her associates.

The AGF maintained that the development was not only a testament to the unwavering commitment of both nations to fight corruption but also signified the commitment of the USA to facilitate restitution and support integrity and accountability in governance.

“Measures have also been put in place to ensure that the repatriated funds are not only disbursed but also utilized transparently and accountably by the World Bank and IIJ, with periodic reports to be forwarded to Nigeria and the US on the implementation of the projects.

“This robust framework will guarantee that the funds are effectively used for the full benefit of the Nigerian people in line with UNCAC and the Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) principles,” the AGF added.

