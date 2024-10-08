The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that the federal government will not provide a concessionary exchange rate for pilgrims in 2025

With the current exchange rate of N1,650 to a dollar, Nigerian pilgrims may face costs nearing N10 million for the 2025 Hajj

Additionally, the National Hajj Commission announced refunds for 64,682 pilgrims from the 2023 Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that the federal government will not subsidise pilgrims' fares in the upcoming 2025 Hajj.

This decision, confirmed in a statement by NAHCON’s spokesperson, Fatima Sanda Usara, has raised concerns about the increased cost for prospective pilgrims due to the absence of a concessionary exchange rate.

Legit.ng recalls that for years, the government offered pilgrims a subsidized dollar rate through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This allowed them to access foreign exchange at a discounted rate.

However, Usara explained that:

“There will be no concessionary exchange rate from the government for Hajj fare payment for pilgrims whether under state or private Hajj operators."

Pilgrims could face nearly N10 million in costs

With the removal of this subsidy and the current exchange rate of N1,650 to a dollar, Nigerian pilgrims may have to pay as much as N10 million for the 2025 Hajj, as they are required to cover at least $6,000 for the fare.

Though NAHCON has not yet officially announced the final cost for the pilgrimage, state Pilgrims Welfare Boards have already asked intending pilgrims to deposit N8.5 million as an initial payment.

This development has sparked debates, especially with the drastic increase in costs.

Analysts worry that the removal of the concessionary rate will deter many potential pilgrims from fulfilling their religious obligations due to financial constraints.

Refunds from 2023 Hajj announced

In the same statement, NAHCON announced that 64,682 Nigerian pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj would receive refunds amounting to 150 Saudi Riyals (approximately N8,000), Leadership reported.

The refunds are part of a larger effort to resolve outstanding payments from the previous year’s pilgrimage.

The refund announcement came after an interactive meeting between NAHCON and members of the Private Tour Operators in Nigeria (PTOs), which was chaired by NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi.

During the virtual meeting on October 7, 2024, several updates were provided on recent developments affecting Hajj preparations, Daily Trust reported.

Saudi Arabia limits number of tour operators

Elegushi revealed that Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU) has reduced the number of Nigerian Private Tour Operators from 20 to just 10 for the 2025 Hajj season.

Elegushi explained:

"Each company must register a minimum of 2,000 pilgrims to be considered for Hajj visa approval."

Lagos announces 8.5m initial fee deposit for 2025 Hajj

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has officially announced an initial deposit of N8.5 million for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

This declaration aims to prepare intending pilgrims for their spiritual journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

