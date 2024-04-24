The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo has ordered the suspension of the operations of Dana Airline in the country.

This action comes in response to an incident involving a Dana Air plane at Lagos airport on April 23.

Aviation authorities were compelled to divert flights from the local airport to the international airport following the incident.

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the airline’s aircraft registered as 5N BKI, skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Tuesday morning.

More details later...

