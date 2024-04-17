After several warnings, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has suspended three private aircraft from operating in the country

It stated that the three private operators are involved in violation of the annexure provision of their private aircraft operations

It also gave orders for all holders of the Permit for Non-Commercial Flights to turn in the necessary paperwork to the Authority

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has suspended the permission for three private aircraft operators to operate for commercial purposes.

This was stated in a Riot Act signed by Captain Chris Najomo, the acting director general, and posted on the NCAA website on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

This came after Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, had forewarned private jet operators on Monday that their operations were costing the federal government a significant amount of money since they were operating without a license to provide commercial services.

However, in a Riot Act on Tuesday, the acting DG of the NCAA suspended three jet operators who had been found guilty of operating commercial flights, according to a ChannelsTV report.

The acting director general revealed that these jet operators were suspended because, despite multiple warnings, they persisted in conducting commercial flying operations.

He stated:

“The Authority had also deployed its officials to monitor activities of private jets at terminals across the airports in Nigeria. As a consequence of this heightened surveillance, no fewer than three private operators violate the annexure provision of their PNCF and Part 91.14 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.”

Najomo stated that the Authority's zero-tolerance policy for breaking the rules was adhered to by suspending the plane operators for disobeying multiple warnings.

All holders are to submit permit

The notification further stipulated that within 72 hours, all Permit for Non-Commercial Flights holders were to turn in the necessary paperwork to the Authority.

It added:

“All PNCF holders must submit relevant documents to the authority within the next 72 hours.

“This riot act is also directed at existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders, who utilise aircraft listed on their PNCF for commercial charter operations.

“It must be emphasised that only aircraft listed in the operation specifications of the AOC are authorised to be used in the provision of such charter services. Any AOC holders wishing to use the aircraft for charter operations must apply to the NCAA to delist the affected aircraft from the PNCF and include it in the AOC operations specification."

NCAA set to revoke licenses

Legit.ng reported that Captain Chris Najomo, the Acting Director-General of the NCAA, has declared that private jets engaged in commercial operations face the potential consequence of license revocation.

This statement was made during the presentation of his strategic vision for 2024, named 'NCAA Project 2024,' which took place in Lagos.

This development follows a preliminary report by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau after Flint Aero aircraft was involved in a November 2023 crash at Ibadan Airport in Oyo State.

