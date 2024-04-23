Dana Air's aircraft carrying 83 passengers skidded off the runway on Tuesday morning

The airline confirmed the incident on its registered 5N BKI, which was flying from Abuja to Lagos

It reassured passengers of their safety and said it is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities

One of Dana Air's aircraft, registered 5N BKI, skidded off the runway of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Tuesday morning, according to information verified by the airline's management.

Dana Air expressed relief that no casualties were reported. Photo credit: Dana Air

The airline apologised in a confirmation release on Tuesday, April 23. It stated that during the attempt to land, the plane that was flying from Abuja to Lagos went off the runway.

It said it reported the incident to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Accident Investigation Bureau and also expressed relief that no casualties were reported.

The statement read:

“Dana Air regrets to inform the public of a runway incursion involving one of our aircraft, registration number 5N BKI, which was flying from Abuja to Lagos today, 23/04/24.

“We are relieved to confirm that all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries or scare as the crew handled the situation with utmost professionalism.”

Airline now grounded

The airline said that the aircraft concerned has been grounded by its maintenance team pending more inquiry and that it has also provided updates on the issue to the NCAA and AIB.

Dana Air also expressed gratitude to the airport staff and authorities for ensuring that every passenger on the plane was safe.

It added:

“We wish to thank the airport authorities, and our crew for their very swift response in ensuring the safe disembarkation of all passengers following the incident and our sincere apologies and appreciation to the passengers on the affected flight for their patience and understanding.

“We wish to reassure our passengers that their safety will always be our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

