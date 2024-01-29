Full List: Nigeria is Second-cheapest Country to Live in Globally Amid Rising Inflation, FX Crisis
- A new Numbeo data has positioned Nigeria as the country with the second cheapest cost of living
- The list was topped by Pakistan, followed by Nigeria, Libya, India and Afghanistan, respectively
- The low ranking for Nigeria could mean economic growth as increased demand leads to more production
Nigeria is now the second-cheapest country in the world to live in, according to Numbeo's cost of living list for 2024.
Numbeo is the largest cost-of-living database in the world and crowd-sources global database of quality-of-life data: housing indicators, perceived crime rates, healthcare quality, transport quality, and other statistics.
The cost of living is the amount of money needed to cover basic expenses such as housing, food, taxes, and healthcare in a particular place and period, according to Investopedia.
The cost of living can be extremely high in some nations, especially in the neighbourhoods surrounding big cities.
When it is low, it means continued economic growth, with increased demand leading to more production, employment opportunities, and a thriving economy.
On the other hand, when it is high, it leads to higher expenditure for individuals and households.
According to the ranking, Pakistan has the lowest cost of living, followed by Nigeria and Libya in second and third place, respectively.
Here is a list of 50 countries with the lowest cost of living (Lowest to Highest)
1. Pakistan
2. Nigeria
3. Libya
4. India
5 Afghanistan
6. Kenya
7. Bangladesh
8. Syria
9. Madagascar
10. Rwanda
11. Tanzania
12. Ghana
13. Nepal
14. Uzbekistan
15. Iran
16. Belarus
17. Kyrgyzstan
18. Paraguay
19. Argentina
20. Bolivia
21. Indonesia
22. Egypt
23. Somalia
24. Ukraine
25. Tunisia
26. Algeria
27. Namibia
28. Morocco
29. Iraq
30. Botswana
31. Russia
32. Vietnam
33. Uganda
34. Malaysia
35. Colombia
36. Azerbaijan
37. Kosovo
38. Peru
39. Sri Lanka
40. Mongolia
41. Ecuador
42. Nicaragua
43. South Africa
44. Kazakhstan
45. Philippines
46. Turkey
47. North Macedonia
48. Fiji
49. China
50. Moldova
