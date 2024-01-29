A new Numbeo data has positioned Nigeria as the country with the second cheapest cost of living

The list was topped by Pakistan, followed by Nigeria, Libya, India and Afghanistan, respectively

The low ranking for Nigeria could mean economic growth as increased demand leads to more production

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Nigeria is now the second-cheapest country in the world to live in, according to Numbeo's cost of living list for 2024.

According to the ranking, Pakistan has the lowest cost of living, followed by Nigeria and Libya in second and third place, respectively. Photo Credit: FG, Peter Adams

Source: Getty Images

Numbeo is the largest cost-of-living database in the world and crowd-sources global database of quality-of-life data: housing indicators, perceived crime rates, healthcare quality, transport quality, and other statistics.

The cost of living is the amount of money needed to cover basic expenses such as housing, food, taxes, and healthcare in a particular place and period, according to Investopedia.

The cost of living can be extremely high in some nations, especially in the neighbourhoods surrounding big cities.

When it is low, it means continued economic growth, with increased demand leading to more production, employment opportunities, and a thriving economy.

On the other hand, when it is high, it leads to higher expenditure for individuals and households.

Here is a list of 50 countries with the lowest cost of living (Lowest to Highest)

1. Pakistan

2. Nigeria

3. Libya

4. India

5 Afghanistan

6. Kenya

7. Bangladesh

8. Syria

9. Madagascar

10. Rwanda

11. Tanzania

12. Ghana

13. Nepal

14. Uzbekistan

15. Iran

16. Belarus

17. Kyrgyzstan

18. Paraguay

19. Argentina

20. Bolivia

21. Indonesia

22. Egypt

23. Somalia

24. Ukraine

25. Tunisia

26. Algeria

27. Namibia

28. Morocco

29. Iraq

30. Botswana

31. Russia

32. Vietnam

33. Uganda

34. Malaysia

35. Colombia

36. Azerbaijan

37. Kosovo

38. Peru

39. Sri Lanka

40. Mongolia

41. Ecuador

42. Nicaragua

43. South Africa

44. Kazakhstan

45. Philippines

46. Turkey

47. North Macedonia

48. Fiji

49. China

50. Moldova

