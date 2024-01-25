The International Energy Agency (IEA) has ranked Nigeria among countries with significant electricity problems

The agency said Nigeria experienced power outages in 2023 alongside Kenya and Pakistan

It said that between 2017 and 2023, Nigeria experienced grid collapses 46 times

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

A new ranking by the International Energy Agency (IEA) has ranked Nigeria alongside Pakistan and Kenya as countries with significant power outages in 2023.

The 2024 IEA report said insufficient power capacity, fuel supply hurdles, and grid-related technical issues continued to cause significant power outages worldwide.

Nigeria experienced grid collapses 46 times

According to the report, most outages were observed in emerging economies, affected by insufficient electricity supply, infrastructure problems, and grid issues amid rising power demand.

Findings show that Nigeria grappled with repeated power failures caused by grid collapses, which occurred 46 times between 2017 and 2023

Per the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigeria’s grid faces issues due to obsolete infrastructure and vandalism.

The IEA said unreliable power supply due to limited grid infrastructure, underinvestment, and ineffective regulatory frameworks have caused an estimated 40% of all electricity consumed in Nigeria to be produced by generators.

Top countries with power outages in 2023

BusinessDay reports that Nigeria adopted the new Electricity Act 2023 in June 2023, providing a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for a privatized contract and rule-based competitive electricity market to attract private sector investment across the power industry.

The energy agency identified another major blackout in 2023 that occurred in January in Pakistan due to overloaded transmission lines, which caused a voltage drop.

The IEA report said Kenya experienced a power outage, which impacted 50 million, with power restored almost 24 hours later on August 25, 2023. The IEA did not disclose the cause of the outage.

Other countries that experienced blackouts last year on the back of insufficient power capacity, fuel supply challenges, grid-related technical issues, and extreme weather events in the period were Egypt, Brazil, Canada, the US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, India, Madagascar, Bangladesh and Yemen.

