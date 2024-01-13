The ten most expensive states to live in in Nigeria based on the latest inflation figures have been revealed

The figures from the National Bureau of Statistics latest report captures how more challenging life is becoming for Nigerians

Kogi, Lagos, and Rivers State lead the list, having recorded the highest inflation rate in Nigeria

These are challenging times for Nigerian households, with inflation rates playing a critical role in determining the cost of living across the country.

The most recent Consumer Price Index by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for November 2023 shows the inflation rate in Nigeria stands at 28.20%, the highest level in over 18 years.

The NBS report also showed how inflation is felt differently across the country, with residents in 10 states being the worst hit.

States with the highest inflation

Based on the report, here are the states with inflation rates higher than the national average.

States Inflation rate Kogi 33.28% Lagos 32.30% Rivers 32.25% Oyo 31.35% Akwa Ibom 30.69% Bauchi 30.30% Kwara 30.16% Kaduna 29.79% Ogun 30.20% Ondo 29.70%

Expert speaks

Speaking on the inflation challenge, Ayoola Gilbert, a lead adviser, capital market advocacy educator, and analyst and entrepreneur, explained that the rising inflation threatens the economic well-being of the population but also poses a serious obstacle to the nation's overall development and progress.

He said:

"The cost of living for the average Nigerian has become exorbitant, placing immense strain on household budgets and eroding the purchasing power of the populace.

"One of the most immediate and tangible impacts of high inflation is felt in the realm of basic necessities.

"The prices of food items, including staples such as rice, maize, and cooking oil, have surged, making it increasingly challenging for families to put an adequate meal on the table.

"In addition, the cost of transportation, healthcare, and education has also witnessed a sharp rise, further squeezing the disposable income of Nigerians.

"As a consequence, many citizens are finding it difficult to afford a decent standard of living, and the most vulnerable segments of the population are being hit the hardest."

Gilbert further suggested how the Nigerian government can tackle the inflation challenge.

According to him, it requires a multi-faceted approach that encompasses both short-term relief measures and long-term structural reforms.

He added:

"In the immediate term, the government can consider targeted interventions such as food subsidies, cash transfers to vulnerable households, and the strengthening of social safety nets. These measures can provide much-needed relief to those most affected by the economic hardship, helping to cushion the impact of rising prices.

Furthermore, long-term solutions are essential to address the root causes of inflation and high living costs. Structural reforms aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, improving infrastructure, and promoting investment in key sectors can help bolster the economy's resilience and reduce its susceptibility to supply chain disruptions."

