Nigerians looking to have easy international experience can do this by securing a second passport

Securing a second passport grants more visas and free entries and helps reduce rigorous customs procedures at airports

The Nigerian passport in the global index is ranked one of the worst and rated 50 out of 54 in Africa

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

Several countries have emerged as attractive options for Nigerians seeking swift pathways to acquire a second passport.

This second passport helps Nigerians avoid the travel restrictions associated with Nigeria's green passport

Nigerian passport is weak

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigeria's passport ranked 191st out of 199 in the December 2023 update of the World Passport Index, prepared by VisaGuide.

According to the index, Nigeria's passport is only superior to those of war-torn countries such as Libya, Sudan, North Korea, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Afghanistan, and Somalia.

For Nigeria, the report indicates that holders of Nigerian passports can only visit 26 countries visa-free.

The low passport ranking also implies that Nigerians who wish to travel must either pay more or undergo more stringent processing.

Options for Nigerians

Wealthy Nigerians seeking to avoid travel restrictions associated with the Nigerian passport can utilise investments to acquire a second passport

The report shows several countries provide this option; 10 include Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Austria, Portugal, Greece, Montenegro, and Vanuatu.

Antigua and Barbuda

To obtain an Antigua and Barbuda passport, invest a minimum of $100,000 for quick processing. The passport allows visa-free travel to 153 countries.

Dominica

For a Dominican passport, affordable options include real estate (from $200,000) and government bonds ($100,000).

Grenada

A Grenada passport requires diverse investments, typically starting at $220,000, covering real estate and business ventures.

St. Kitts and Nevis

The Platinum Passport from St. Kitts and Nevis, offering visa-free travel to 155+ countries, requires an investment starting at $250,000.

St. Lucia

St. Lucia passports, permitting visa-free travel to 147 countries, demand investments in real estate or government bonds, starting at $300,000.

Austria

Austrian passports provide visa-free access to 192 countries, with a high-end program requiring a significant investment (from €8 million) for EU passport access.

Portugal

The robust Portuguese passport grants visa-free travel to 191 countries. The Golden Visa program requires a €500,000 real estate investment, leading to citizenship in five years.

Greece

A Greek passport entails residency through a €250,000 real estate investment, with potential citizenship after seven years.

Montenegro

For a Montenegro passport, invest from €250,000, leading to potential citizenship in six years.

Vanuatu

Vanuatu passports, offering visa-free travel to 103 countries, are affordable with a minimal investment ($130,000) and quick processing.

