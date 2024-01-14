The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has listed African countries with the least debts going into 2024

The fund Nigeria among the top countries with the least debt-to-GDP on the continent

Other countries such as Tanzania, Chad, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are among the countries with low debt-to-GDP

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo says that African countries face challenges in obtaining debt relief due to mismanagement of resources.

The Nigerian elder statesman stressed the need for careful leadership, warning against debt trap, and encouraging qualities such as setting examples and decision-making for effective leadership.

BusinessDay reports that the debt-to-GDP is a critical metric that compares a country's total debt to its economic output, with lower ratios showing financial stability and higher ratios indicating potential challenges in fulfilling debt obligations, influencing global investors and interest rates on government bonds.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lists the top 10 African countries with the least debts going into 2024.

Tanzania: 41.8% Debt-to-GDP Ratio

Tanzania leads among Africa'sAfrica's least indebted countries with a 41.7% debt-to-GPD ratio. The country's relatively low ratio shows a balanced monetary approach, contributing to its economic stability.

Nigeria: 41.3% Debt-to-GDP Ratio)

Nigeria is surprisingly ranked second on the list of least indebted countries on the continent despite cries about its bloated debt servicing. The country has about 41.3% debt to GDP, and its diverse economic sectors and efforts to manage its debts contribute to its position among the least indebted nations.

Cameroon: 39.6% Debt-to-GDP Ratio

The Central African country's debt-to-GPD of 39.6% demonstrates Cameroon's commitment to keeping a fiscal discipline. The country has maintained strict control over government expenditures and prudent handling of oil revenue, critical resources, and others, which have aided its budgetary stability.

Chad: 38.7% Debt-to-GDP Ratio

Chad reflects a balanced approach to managing financial obligations with its 38.7% debt-to-GDP after emerging from years of internal war. The country's debt restructuring initiatives and transparency have been critical in keeping its debt profile low.

Comoros: 36.9% Debt-to-GDP Ratio

The country shows prudent fiscal discipline with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 36.9%, an example of a nation's debt management.

Equatorial Guinea: 33.7% Debt-to-GDP Ratio

The country'scountry's debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 33.7%, indicating its strategic approach to financial policies.

Its vast oil wealth could lead to overspending, but it has kept resources under strict control along with non-oil sectors like agriculture and tourism.

Guinea: 31.5% Debt-to-GDP Ratio)

Guinea's debt-to-GDP ratio of 31.5% reflects the West African nation's efforts in maintaining fiscal responsibility. Emerging from years of political instability, Guinea is focused on responsible resource management. Diversifying its economy beyond mining, coupled with prudent budgeting, has paved the way for fiscal stability.

Ethiopia: 31.2% Debt-to-GDP Ratio

Ethiopia's debt-to-GDP ratio of 31.2% highlights the East African nation's resilience in managing financial obligations. Large-scale infrastructure projects and investments in education and healthcare are driving growth while keeping debt under control.

Botswana: 18.1% Debt-to-GDP Ratio

Botswana stands out with a meager debt-to-GDP ratio of 18.1%, showcasing the Southern African nation's prudent economic management. Botswana sets the gold standard for debt management. Careful planning, robust institutions, and a focus on long-term development have made it Africa's second-least-indebted country.

DRC: 11.1% Debt-to-GDP Ratio

The Democratic Republic of the Congo boasts the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio among Africa's least indebted countries, at 11.1%. The nation's vast natural resources and efforts in managing debt contribute to its economic stability.

