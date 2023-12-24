Following the price review by Multichoice, the parent company of DSTV and GOTV, subscribers have reacted

They are dissatisfied with the continuous increase in pay TV subscriptions across the country.

They want the NBC to copy from the NCC, which has a consumer protection department

Subscribers of telephone and cable television services have called on the federal government to intervene immediately with the new pricing of pay TV subscriptions.

This is after an earlier report that Multichoice, the South African parent company of Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) and Go Television (GOTV), recently announced a price review.

The reviewed price list showed a 20% hike in the company's packages, which kicked off on November 6, 2023.

Incessant hike in pay TV subscriptions

ThisDay reports that the Nigerian Association of Telephone, Cable TV, and Internet Subscribers (ATCIS) voiced concerns over the country's ongoing increase in pay TV subscription fees.

They want the government to end Multichoice's monopoly to level the playing field for other companies looking to enter the market.

During a press conference, Sina Bilesanmi, the National President of ATCIS-Nigeria, stated that pay TV services have continuously seen tariff increases, negatively impacting ATCIS-Nigeria members.

He stated that as the leading cable TV provider in the broadcast industry's subsector, Multichoice reportedly raised its subscription costs in Nigeria with no remorse.

He pleaded with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to take a cue from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which prioritizes consumer protection and has a consumer affairs department.

He said:

“It’s unclear if NBC’s sphere of supervision extends to that of the pay-TV industry because if it does, the South African operator will not be taking everyone for a ride hiding under the excuse of increasing content costs.

“We had sought to introduce the GSM payment model, but they said they lacked the technology. Since the company said it could not implement it, just as MTN and Econet Wireless had earlier stated per-second billing was a mirage in the telecoms industry until Globacom came to the rescue with per-second billing, we passionately appealed to President Tinubu to look critically into how to break this monopoly.

He suggested the federal government set up a commission to investigate why local operators' bids to enter the pay TV market are consistently thwarted.

