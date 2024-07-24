The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, to call for a direct route from Nigeria to Canada

This is as the high commissioner said that the aviation sector in Canada was worth $20 billion

Given its proximity to most other countries in the world, he said Nigeria should be a major hub in Africa

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has demanded a direct route from Nigeria to Canada due to the growing number of Nigerians living in Canada.

There are over 18,000 Nigerian students studying in Canada, according to information previously provided by the Canadian High Commissioner. Photo Credit: FG, Daniel Garrido

Source: Getty Images

He made this statement when Jamie Christoff, the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, paid him a courtesy call on Monday, July 22, in Abuja.

The minister said that mechanisms needed to be put in place to support the population in Canada, pointing out that the majority of flights to that country were transitory.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He added that Nigeria ought to be a significant hub in Africa because it is almost halfway between most other nations in the world.

The minister stated that Nigeria has a long-standing relationship with Canada and may take cargo development into consideration given the number of Nigerian restaurants that are opening up there. He also mentioned the necessity for infrastructure development in the Nigerian aviation sector.

A focal person from the ministry will be appointed to finalize arrangements under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Canada and Nigeria regarding direct route, repository, cargo flight, and the proposed side meeting in Canada for business investments, according to a statement made by the ministry's head of information, press, and public affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi.

The Canadian High Commissioner had said earlier that there are roughly 18,000 Nigerian students studying in Canada, and the number is increasing across a number of fields.

He stated that steps will be taken to determine whether a direct path to Canada is possible.

Christoff stated that Canada has a $20 billion aviation industry, and he was prepared to attract private sector investors to Nigeria.

Reason for hike in airfares

Legit.ng reported that domestic airlines have blamed the increasing airfares on foreign exchange volatility and surging inflation in Nigeria.

Obiora Okonkwo, the chief operating officer of United Airlines, disclosed that the country's current economic challenges were affecting the aviation sector.

Okonkwo said the decision by the airlines to hike airfares was because the economy has remained stagnant and not growing fast enough.

Source: Legit.ng