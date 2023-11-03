Nigerians will now pay more to watch their favourite programmes on DStv and GOtv starting from November

This comes barely six months after Multichoice, the parent company of DSTV, GOtv embarked on similar actions

The new price decision was reached amid the depreciation of the naira and several current economic realities

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced another 19% increase across its DStv and GoTv monthly subscription packages, effective Sunday, November 5, 2023.

The price increase was stated in a notification message sent to customers on Thursday, November 3, 2023.

The increase is coming six months after a similar upward review of prices was announced in May 2023.

New DSTV prices

According to messages to customers the DStv Premium package, the monthly subscription will now be N29,500 from the current fee of N24,500.

Similarly, the cost of the Compact+ bouquet will now be N19,800 per month, marking a 19% increase from the previous N16,600 fee. DStv has also announced that subscribers on the Compact bouquet will experience a 19% price hike, with their monthly fee rising to N12,500 from the current N10,500.

Customers on the Confam package will be required to pay N7,400 per month, representing a 19% increase compared to their current fee of N6,200. Lastly, for viewers on the DStv Yanga bouquet, the new monthly subscription fee will be N4,200, marking a 20% increase from the existing N3,500 Technext reports.

New GOtv prices

For GOtv, Customers on the Supa Plus package will experience a 19% increase, with their monthly fee rising to N12,500 from the current N10,500.

The Supa bouquet's new monthly fee will be N7,600, up from the current N6,400, reflecting an increase.

For the GOtv Max subscription, the cost has increased to N5,700 from the previous N4,850, while the Jolli package now stands at N3,950, up from the previous N3,300.

Customers on the lowest GOtv package, Jinja, will now be required to pay N2,700 monthly, compared to the current fee of N2,250.

