Canal+ has set April 8 as the date to purchase additional shares in MultiChoice, the owners of GOtv and DStv

The firm was mandated by South Africa’s Takeover Regulatory Commission to make the announcement

The decision comes as the pay-TV company increased its subscription price in less than two months

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investment and the Economy for over a decade.

Canal+ has announced its intention to acquire additional shares of Africa’s largest Pay-TV company, MultiChoice, by April 8 after securing South Africa’s Takeover Regulatory Panel ruling.

The panel asked Canal+ to make a solid intention announcement because of its 35.01% shareholding in the pay-tv company, which has triggered a mandatory offer requirement.

Canal+ announces new date to complete share acquisition Credit: Prostock-Studio, Simpson33

Source: Getty Images

Panel mandates additional share acquisition

Canal+ agreed to the decision, securing an exemption from timing requirements and getting an extension not exceeding 25 business days from the panel.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reports say the French company previously offered to acquire the remaining shares of MultiChoice at 105 rands per share, making a 40% premium over MultiChoice's close share price of R75 on January 31, 2024.

MultiChoice, however, rejected the offer, stating that Canal+ undervalued the company.

Canal+ is the largest shareholder

MultiChoice’s board has restated that its commitment is to act in the best interest of the company and shareholders.

Canal+ saw its shares in the MultiChoice rise by 2.56%. The company is MultiChoice’s biggest shareholder, with a 35.01% stake.

MultiChoice, the owner of Showmax, a streaming service in Africa that is trying to compete with Netflix, has exploited Africa’s growing entertainment industry.

ThisDay reported that Canal+’s plan to acquire MultiChoice aligns with French Billionaire Bollore’s plan to take advantage of Africa’s burgeoning entertainment market.

MultiChoice hikes subscription prices

The development comes as MultiChoice increased the subscription price of GOtv and DStv twice in two months.

The company announced a 19% increase across its DStv and GoTv monthly subscription packages, effective Sunday, November 5, 2023, Legit.ng reported.

The price increase was stated in a notification message sent to customers on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

DSTV public relations manager Laolu Thomas confirmed the new development to Legit.ng.

The company again hiked the cost of its subscription in December 2023.

The reviewed price list showed a 20% hike in the company’s packages, which kicked off on November 6, 2023.

Punch reports that the company said the price changes were due to the rise in the cost of business operations.

Nigerians attack Multichoice over hike in prices

Legit.ng reported that telephone and cable television service subscribers have called on the federal government to intervene immediately with the new pricing of paid TV subscriptions.

This is after an earlier report that Multichoice, the South African parent company of Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) and Go Television (GOTV), recently announced a price review.

ThisDay reports that the Nigerian Association of Telephone, Cable TV, and Internet Subscribers (ATCIS) voiced concerns over the country's ongoing increase in pay TV subscription fees.

Source: Legit.ng