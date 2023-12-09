"Yes, We have increased our rates": Multichoice Confirms New DStv, GOTV Subscription Prices
- Nigerians will be paying higher prices to watch their favourite shows during the holiday seasons on DSTV and GOTV
- The two popular cable TV owned by Multichoice have decided to jack up the prices for all its packages by 20%
- The changes come as the company reports a massive $72m loss in its financial statement in the third quarter
Multichoice, the parent company of Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) and Go Television (GOTV), recently announced a subscription price review.
The reviewed price list showed a 20% hike in the company’s packages across the board for its customers.
Punch reports that the company said the changes in prices were due to the rise in the cost of business operations.
The source quoted said:
"Yes. We have increased our rates. We buy content in dollars but earn in naira. If we take off a channel or stop acquiring content that our customers are used to, we will be slammed.
“We buy diesel. We pay taxes. Even before this year, with the dollar and fuel subsidy removal. We pay billions in licensing fees. We operate several offices. We have to pay staff.”
Breakdown of price changes for DSTV and GOTV packages
|DSTV packages
|Old price(N)
|New price(N)
|Premium
|24,500
|29,500
|Compact +
|16,600
|19,800
|Compact
|10.500
|12.500
|Confam
|6,200
|7,400
|Yanga
|3,500
|4,200
|Padi
|2,500
|2.950
|HDPVR Access Service
|3,400
|4,000
|Access Fees
|3,400
|4,000
|XtraView
|3,400
|4,000
Here is GOTV price changes
|GOTV packages
|Old price
|New price
|Supa+
|10,500
|12,500
|Supa
|6,400
|7,600
|Max
|4,850
|5,700
|Jolli
|3,300
|3,950
|Jinja
|2,250
|2,700
|Smallie
|1,100
|1.300
MultiChoice, owner of DSTV, launches payment bank to challenge Flutterwave, Opay and others
In another report, Legit.ng revealed that MultiChoice Group, the South African media company known for owning DSTV and GOtv, is making a foray into banking service by launching a new payment infrastructure platform called Moment.
In collaboration with investors Rapyd and General Catalyst, MultiChoice aims to revolutionise the payments landscape in Africa by providing businesses with a more accessible, faster, and cost-effective payment infrastructure.
According to a statement by MultiChoice, Moment will consolidate the $3.5 billion in payments processed annually by the company.
