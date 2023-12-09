Global site navigation

Local editions

"Yes, We have increased our rates": Multichoice Confirms New DStv, GOTV Subscription Prices
Industry

"Yes, We have increased our rates": Multichoice Confirms New DStv, GOTV Subscription Prices

by  Dave Ibemere
  • Nigerians will be paying higher prices to watch their favourite shows during the holiday seasons on DSTV and GOTV
  • The two popular cable TV owned by Multichoice have decided to jack up the prices for all its packages by 20%
  • The changes come as the company reports a massive $72m loss in its financial statement in the third quarter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Multichoice, the parent company of Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) and Go Television (GOTV), recently announced a subscription price review.

The reviewed price list showed a 20% hike in the company’s packages across the board for its customers.

DSTV GOTV prices
Nigerians to pay more Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei
Source: Getty Images

Punch reports that the company said the changes in prices were due to the rise in the cost of business operations.

The source quoted said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read also

Big win for Otedola, shareholders as FBN Holdings joins list of companies worth N1trn

"Yes. We have increased our rates. We buy content in dollars but earn in naira. If we take off a channel or stop acquiring content that our customers are used to, we will be slammed.
“We buy diesel. We pay taxes. Even before this year, with the dollar and fuel subsidy removal. We pay billions in licensing fees. We operate several offices. We have to pay staff.”

Breakdown of price changes for DSTV and GOTV packages

DSTV packagesOld price(N)New price(N)
Premium 24,50029,500
Compact +16,60019,800
Compact10.50012.500
Confam6,2007,400
Yanga3,5004,200
Padi2,5002.950
HDPVR Access Service3,4004,000
Access Fees3,4004,000
XtraView3,4004,000

Here is GOTV price changes

GOTV packagesOld priceNew price
Supa+10,50012,500
Supa6,4007,600
Max4,8505,700
Jolli3,3003,950
Jinja2,2502,700
Smallie1,1001.300

MultiChoice, owner of DSTV, launches payment bank to challenge Flutterwave, Opay and others

Read also

NNPC gets new investor from Asia to invest $7.5bn in Nigeria’s oil, gas

In another report, Legit.ng revealed that MultiChoice Group, the South African media company known for owning DSTV and GOtv, is making a foray into banking service by launching a new payment infrastructure platform called Moment.

In collaboration with investors Rapyd and General Catalyst, MultiChoice aims to revolutionise the payments landscape in Africa by providing businesses with a more accessible, faster, and cost-effective payment infrastructure.

According to a statement by MultiChoice, Moment will consolidate the $3.5 billion in payments processed annually by the company.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel