Nigerians will be paying higher prices to watch their favourite shows during the holiday seasons on DSTV and GOTV

The two popular cable TV owned by Multichoice have decided to jack up the prices for all its packages by 20%

The changes come as the company reports a massive $72m loss in its financial statement in the third quarter

Multichoice, the parent company of Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) and Go Television (GOTV), recently announced a subscription price review.

The reviewed price list showed a 20% hike in the company’s packages across the board for its customers.

Punch reports that the company said the changes in prices were due to the rise in the cost of business operations.

The source quoted said:

"Yes. We have increased our rates. We buy content in dollars but earn in naira. If we take off a channel or stop acquiring content that our customers are used to, we will be slammed.

“We buy diesel. We pay taxes. Even before this year, with the dollar and fuel subsidy removal. We pay billions in licensing fees. We operate several offices. We have to pay staff.”

Breakdown of price changes for DSTV and GOTV packages

DSTV packages Old price(N) New price(N) Premium 24,500 29,500 Compact + 16,600 19,800 Compact 10.500 12.500 Confam 6,200 7,400 Yanga 3,500 4,200 Padi 2,500 2.950 HDPVR Access Service 3,400 4,000 Access Fees 3,400 4,000 XtraView 3,400 4,000

Here is GOTV price changes

GOTV packages Old price New price Supa+ 10,500 12,500 Supa 6,400 7,600 Max 4,850 5,700 Jolli 3,300 3,950 Jinja 2,250 2,700 Smallie 1,100 1.300

