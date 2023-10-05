Express Entry applicants are no longer required to submit an upfront medical exam

Instead, IRCC is asking the applicants to wait for instructions before going for a medical exam

This new instruction is only applicable to applicants who apply from October 1, 2023

An Immigrant Medical Exam (IME), previously a requirement for Canada's permanent residence application, is no longer needed.

This means that applicants no longer need an upfront medical examination before submitting their application for permanent residence through Express Entry.

According to the report, the new rule becomes effective from October 1, 2023.

Applicant no longer need to get an upfront medical examination before submitting their application for permanent residence through Express Entry. Photo Credit: pixdeluxe, marchmeena29

Source: Getty Images

Applicants can upload a blank document

Applicants can now upload a blank document in the upload box of the Express Entry profile builder when submitting an application if they have never finished an IME.

Also, Applicants will need to wait and get additional information regarding the timing of their medical examination from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

However, those presently residing in Canada and who have already done one as part of a prior application do not need to complete another IME.

This is as long as the document received from the panel physician includes an information printout sheet and IMM 1017B Upfront Medical Report form.

IRCC won't approve permanent resident applications if it determines applicants are medically inadmissible.

That would mean it has assessed that an applicant's health is a danger to Canada's public health or safety, or it would cause too much demand on health or social services in Canada.

Applications received before October 1, 2023, require IME

Those who have already applied for Express Entry must present the medical exam confirmation upfront.

At the time of application, it must still be in effect. Medical clearances for immigration are usually good for 12 months.

In exceptional cases, the IRCC may accept documentation indicating the applicant has arranged a medical visit or a letter of justification outlining their best efforts; nevertheless, these options do not guarantee that an IRCC officer would accept them.

Source: Legit.ng