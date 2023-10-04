The UK government's new visa application fee has kicked off today, and it affects various types of visas

Nigerians looking to travel abroad for work, study, and settlement visas, among others, have a new headache aside from airfares

The UK hopes the visa fee increases will help provide adequate funding for its immigration service

Nigerians looking to travel to the United Kingdom will pay new visa fees starting today, Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the UK home office announced that a visit visa to the United Kingdom for less than six months will now cost £115 (about N106,922) using the official exchange rate of N929.76/£.

The new fee represents a 15% increment compared to the previous price of £100(N92,970).

UK hopes to generate more revenues from immigrants Photo credit: Justin Tallis

Source: Getty Images

Similarly, a student visa fee has been increased from £363 to £490 (N476,677.59); representing a 35% increment.

Other changes include skilled workers, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants visa application will now cost £827 from £719.

Fees could be higher using the black market exchange rate of N1270/£

UK defends decision

In defending the increase, the UK government said the new fees would enable it to pay for ‘vital services and allow more funding to be prioritised for public sector pay rises.

A statement published on its website reads:

“The changes mean that the cost for a visit visa for less than six months is rising to £115, while the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the UK will rise to £490"

More changes

The fee adjustments extend beyond visit and student visas and encompass different categories, including entry clearance fees, leave-to-remain applications, and settlement priority services.

For full details on the various visa fee changes implemented from today click here.

Guide on how to Apply for and Obtain UK student visa without hassles

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that the United Kingdom had granted medical licenses to 266 Nigerians who relocated to that country in search of greener pastures.

The rush by Nigerians to leave the country has made countries worldwide develop special immigration laws which allow for seamless visa application to their respective countries.

Yearly, Nigerians in their thousands apply for a UK visa in different classes. Some get turned down for various reasons.

Source: Legit.ng