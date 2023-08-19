A man showed people how to start the process of applying for a Canadian visa and get it quickly as a farmer

The man showed people the correct Canadian immigration website to go to and see the types of farmers needed in the country

At the end of the video, he said the money for processing the visa and getting a work permit is not much

A young man willing to help people relocate to Canada has told them a Canadian visa is prioritised for agricultural workers.

He (@daddyclivert) showed the step-by-step process an individual can follow on the Canadian website to apply for a visa.

The man showed people how to secure work permit in Canada. Photo source: @daddyclivert

Source: TikTok

How to get Canadian visa as Nigerian

The man revealed that after visiting the website, they are to click "Work Permit" before going to "Agricultural Workers".

The section brought out different types of agricultural workers Canada needs, and the statement read:

"We’re prioritizing applications for people who perform or support essential services."

Some listed types of farm workers needed are farm supervisors, fish and seafood plant workers, and labourers in fish and seafood processing.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ambroze254 said:

"Interested to be a farmer."

agyemanopambour3 said:

"Good morning bro, I'm interested so help me."

akzhan kalykhbay said:

"I want to work in Canada."

Najjuma Olivia623 said:

"Am interested but am in Uganda."

ik osayande said:

"Am interested care giver."

jameskromah592 asked:

"How can I apply for a job in Canada. I'm from Liberia."

farmermaruf said:

"Hello, please show me how to apply as a farmer in Canada."

SKY GEE Officials asked:

"And bro what about electrical work?"

Mercy Kingdom said:

"Please I'm interested help me apply."

olaoluwaademolu14 said:

"Am interested in farming job,put me through how to apply."

Source: Legit.ng