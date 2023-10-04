More than 22,000 health workers from Nigeria and other regions have not been paid for health services rendered

This follows the termination of the $1.5 million COVID-19 delivery scheme by Mastercard Foundation and Africa CDC

A Devex report found that sponsors of the scheme are investigating cases of missing contracts and other

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A $1.5 billion COVID-19 delivery scheme launched by the Mastercard Foundation and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recently ended abruptly. This has left more than 22, 000 health professionals, mainly Nigerians, stranded.

Following theft charges, the funders demanded an examination of every programme across the continent.

According to a Devex study, an internal circular from July reveals that funders are paying close attention to instances of unbudgeted positions, workers paid without proof of finished work, and missing contracts and invoices.

According to the report, some Nigerian workers have gone four to six months without receiving payment for their services. Photo Credit: Hiraman

Source: Getty Images

Workers have not paid for months.

BusinessDay reported that some Nigerian workers have gone four to six months without receiving payment for their services. They have been informed that the Mastercard Foundation and Africa CDC have not made the necessary financial arrangements to pay them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some have been informed that it is due to the ongoing audit and that proper procedures, such as the absence of employment letters, signed attendance records, and worker identity verification, were not followed.

Those who spoke with BusinessDay expressed their frustration, as they explained how the daily N1,500 they were promised accumulated to six digits.

Meanwhile, Devex reported that the Africa CDC and Mastercard Foundation have declined to comment on what's happening in Nigeria.

Why funding was stopped

AFENET, the African Field Epidemiology Network, was hired by the Mastercard Foundation. The Uganda-based nonprofit group works in 31 countries across Africa to manage finances and issue payments to entities implementing the programme. The work has been monitored and evaluated by Africa CDC.

But as soon as the World Health Organisation proclaimed that the COVID-19 pandemic was no longer a global health emergency in early May, the programme required a strategic change.

The Mastercard Foundation and Africa CDC sent a letter announcing the audit and halt in spending and launched an investigation into spending.

Cases of missing receipts, attendance lists, signed contracts, and discrepancies over exchange rates.

There were also discrepancies in the number of vaccine doses reported by Africa CDC and the organisations operating in countries.

Cases of unaccounted-for receipts, signed contracts with attendance lists, and differences in exchange rates were reported

Also, the number of vaccination doses reported by the organisations operating in countries and the Africa CDC varied.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana have been selected to receive £15 million from the United Kingdom (UK) to support healthcare staff recruitment and retention.

"Earn $3k to $4k": Nigerian Doctors "Japa" to Sierra Leone, Other African Countries to Earn Three Times more.

With countries like Sierra Leone and the Gambia offering much greater pay, up to $4000, there are concerns about the departure of Nigerian doctors of medicine and other healthcare professionals to other African countries, Legit.ng reported.

Appearing before the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee looking into racketeering in Federal Government agencies, Emem Bassey, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, observed this growing practice.

Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) earlier expressed worry about the surging migration pressure on Nigeria's healthcare system. According to the report, over 9,000 medical doctors are left in the country.

Source: Legit.ng