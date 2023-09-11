Nigerians and others will be affected by recent development which has seen Australia tighten its immigration regulations

By February 2024, the Pandemic Event Visa will no longer be valid for international students

Through the 408 visa, more than 20,000 foreign students have found employment in Australia.

Australia's Minister for Immigration Andrew Giles has announced that the Pandemic Event Visa, a renewable 12-month certificate that permits students to work in any industry will be phased out by February 2024.

The visa, commonly referred to as the 408, was created to allow international students who were stuck in Australia because of COVID-19 travel limitations to work legally. It enabled them to sustain themselves by finding paid employment.

408 visa was created to allow international students who were stuck in Australia because of COVID-19 travel limitations to work legally.

Source: Getty Images

Recall that the Australian government recently announced plans to close the loophole international students, including Nigerians, use for cheaper studies.

Over 20,000 foreign students will be affected

More than 20,000 foreign students have been employed in Australia using the 408 visa; the majority of them did so when the gates reopened at the end of 2021.

Barely 3,000 students had the visas in 2021 when borders were blocked according to report. More than 17,000 students received a 408 visa in 2022 when borders were open and students could leave Australia without restriction.

Furthermore, by enabling international students to apply for occupations they had previously been ineligible for, the country intends to assist in addressing the workforce shortages in vital areas of the Australian economy.

Condition driving visa operation no longer needed

According to joints media release with the Hon Andrew Giles MP, the visa will be closed to all applicants beginning in February 2024.

Now that the conditions that drove the operation of the visa are no longer present, it explained that the development will provide integrity to its visa system certainty.

Meanwhile, only current holders of Pandemic Event visas will be permitted to apply for the visa beginning on September 2, 2023 until the deadline while all other visa holders will be ineligible.

The program's gradual elimination was recommended as a measure to guarantee that the visa system is satisfying Australian citizens' needs.

The Pandemic Event visa, according to the minister, was a crucial component of Australia's visa policy during the pandemic. He pointed out that many foreigners on transitory visas supported Australia at this time.

He added that the nation is giving those who have a Pandemic Event visa the chance to look into other visa options or make travel arrangements outside of Australia.

The minister claimed that the migration system was ineffective under the Liberals and that there was no strategy in place to deal with how the borders reopened.

He said:

We’ve brought wait times down, and we’re working to make sure our migration system is working again for all Australians after a decade of mess and mismanagement under the Liberals.

Less work, more study

Notably, the Australian government eliminated the 408 visa and raised the required amount of fees for overseas students to qualify for a visa by 17%.

Students now need to show that they have $24,505 in savings. According to the government, the hike is meant to make sure that students have enough money to support their education without having to work excessive hours or for unethical firms.

The number of hours that international students can work while studying is now also limited to 48 per week.

Although this is an increase from the pre-pandemic quota of 40 hours, some students claim that the restriction will put international students in a terrible financial situation because they won't be able to make enough money.

