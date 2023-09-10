Nigerian graduates looking to relocate now have a chance to do so with help from the UK government

The UK government has announced a £10,000 international relocation payment to non-UK trainees

This offer is part of UK government's effort to attract more teachers to England, particularly in languages and physics.

The UK government has announced a £10,000(about N10m) international relocation payment to non-UK trainees and teachers to come work in England.

Nigerian graduates who can teach languages and physics courses are qualified to apply before 31 October 2023.

UK is looking for Nigerian graduates to join its teaching workforce Photo credit: Matthew Horwood

The payment is designed to help cover the costs of moving to England, such as visa fees, immigration health surcharge, and other relocation expenses.

A statement from the UK office reads:

"The IRP offers financial support to teachers and trainees from all over the world who wish to come to train and work in English schools. It will be paid around the end of the teacher’s or trainee’s first term. It will not need to be repaid.

"If eligible, trainee teachers can receive both the IRP and a bursary or scholarship.

"We are running the IRP as a pilot in the 2023 to 2024 academic year.

How to apply

The UK government said that to be eligible, teachers or trainees must be willing to come and work in England for the 2023 to 2024 academic year

The offer is only for non-UK citizens and those not already in the UK.

Also, interested persons must first visit the UK Teaching website to ensure their certificates match the requirements for teachers and trainees.

How the scheme will work

The statement further noted that the scheme works differently for fee-paying trainees, salaried trainees, and teachers.

It added:

"Trainees on fee-paying courses do not need to apply for the IRP. Training providers will pay the IRP directly to these trainees along with any bursaries they are entitled to.

"Teachers and trainees are encouraged to express an interest in the IRP by emailing IRP.ExpressInterest@education.gov.uk if they:

Start their job or course after 31 October 2023, while successful applicants should receive the money by 31 January 2024."

Interested applicants are advised to apply now, however, for those who miss the October 2023 application deadline, the UK government has promised that another round will commence in January 2024.

Snapshot of requirements to be eligible if interested

Be a non-UK citizen

Be coming to England to teach or train to teach languages or physics

Have a degree

Have recognized teacher-training qualifications

Have at least one year of teaching experience

Be able to speak English to an undergraduate level.

Here are the languages UK government is looking

The languages eligible for the payment are: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Urdu.

The physics courses eligible for the payment are: physics, astrophysics, and nuclear physics.

It is important to note that when applying at the embassy, interested applicants must apply for a skilled worker visa.

Breakdown of amount required to relocate to UK for singles, married

