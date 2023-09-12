Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced African Development Bank has approved $163 million for Nigeria

The money, which is a loan, will be used to boost wheat production in the country, especially in Kebbi and Jigawa

Shettima has also promised the judicious use of the loan by the administration of President Bola Tinubu

The Federal Government has obtained a loan worth $163 million (about N126.73 billion) from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to scale up wheat production in the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the Argungu Emirate, state government, and the family of a renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Giro, who passed on recently.

In a statement released by the State House Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Shettima assured Nigerians that they can trust the Tinubu government to fulfill its promises, particularly in agriculture, to ensure food security.

The statement reads:

“We have obtained a $163 million dollar loan from the African Development Bank(AFDB) to support wheat production. The scheme will be launched soon.

“We need 10,000 hectares of land in Kebbi State. The scheme would be well executed in Jigawa State with a cultivation of 50,000 hectares of land to boost wheat production.

“I am here on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who called me from India and directed that I should come to Argungu to commiserate with the family of the respected Sheikh, government, and people of Kebbi State and the north in general"

