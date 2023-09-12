The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced the move to release information about President Bola Tinubu

The FBI made this decision following a freedom of information request filed last year by Nigerian journalists and some corruption agencies in the US

The secret service claimed to have over 2,500 documents relating to Tinubu in its database, which it planned to release in batches starting in late October 2023

In what could be described as an unexpected move is the announcement reportedly made by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

FBI has decided to release Tinubu's 2,500 documents in its database. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The FBI announced that the true account of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s sojourn in the United States, and information about him in its database, will be released soon.

ThisDay reported that the FBI's decision was borne out of the need to comply with a freedom of information request first filed last year by Nigerian journalists, David Hundeyin, in collaboration with some anti-corruption agencies in the US.

According to a court filing, the documents would be released in tranches starting from the end of October in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by Aaron Greenspan, who runs PlainSite, a website that pushes anti-corruption and transparency in public service, The Sun newspaper reported.

FBI reportedly claimed it has 2500 documents on Tinubu

The online medium, citing a new court filing it claimed to have just obtained, stated that the FBI plans to release about 500 pages per month of information relating to Tinubu in its custody.

“FBI has identified a total of approximately 2500 pages potentially responsive to FOIA requests 1553430-00 and 1587544-000,” the US agency claimed in a status report docketed on September 11 at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C.

