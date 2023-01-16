Turkey has asked foreign nationals to apply for work permits in tourism and academic

The country announced that it is issuing work visas for eligible foreigners via its consular offices globally

It said eligible candidates can apply using a link to provide the relevant documents

Turkey is giving work permits to foreigners but candidates must obtain a job in the country first to be eligible to work.

Upon receipt of employment, candidates should apply to the nearest Turkism mission for a work permit and visa.

Turkey requires foreigners to work in tourism and education Credit: ediebloom

Source: Getty Images

Documents needed for application

Foreign nationals use permits through consular offices in their countries or countries of nationality to enter the country.

Applicants must have the required documents for application such as a passport, visa application form and offer of employment from an employer in Turkey.

Employers must submit documents to the Turkish Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) within ten working days of the application.

According to reports, the work permit must be approved by the ministry and then the foreign national is charged an entry visa fee, work permit certificate fee and Residence Fee by Turkish consular offices.

Method of application

A work permit visa serves as a residence permit in Turkey.

The Work Annotated Visa issued by these offices can only be used for entry within a maximum of 90 days.

To apply, candidates need to submit documents to the website., http://www.csgb.gov.t. Applications are completed within 30 days.

Upon arrival in Turkey, candidates need to register at the local police station within one month to obtain the required residence permit before resuming work.

The work permit is given to foreigners who are willing to work in Free Zones across the country via the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. Foreign nationals who want to work in higher institutions by the Higher Education Board are eligible to apply.

Others Work Permits

Employment Purpose/Special Employment Purpose

Assigned Lecturers/Academics

Assigned Sportsperson

Assigned Artists

Assigned Free Zone Workers

Assigned Journalists

Montage and Repairman Purposes

Turkey and the rest of the world

Turkey is located between Asia and Europe and practices a parliamentary, secular and pluralistic system.

The country is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) which it joined in 1945 after becoming a member of the UN in 1945.

It is notable for its oriental and European culture and renowned for its carpets, hammams, bazaars and travel hotspots.

It is classified by the World Bank as an upper-middle-income country regarding its per capita GDP.

