The UK government is recruiting teachers from around the world to teach in UK schools

According to the United Kingdom, prospective teachers will need to possess certain qualifications

Eligible candidates will be required to have qualified teacher status qualifications given by the Teaching Regulation Agency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The United Kingdom recently announced it is recruiting teachers for its various schools in the country.

The country’s education Department for Education announced that non-UK nationals can now apply to teach in UK schools.

United Kingdom asks teachers to apply Credit: 1,000 exposures

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian teachers are needed

The UK government made the announcement early in December, according to information on the country’s website.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Punch reported that Nigeria has been listed as one of the countries whose teachers are eligible to apply through the Teaching Regulation Agency in the United Kingdom, beginning February 2023.

Eligible candidates will be required to have qualified teacher status qualifications given by the Teaching Regulation Agency.

Applicants are not required to possess a formal teacher training qualification.

Information from the UK said that applicants must have a minimum of two years of teaching experience, a bachelor’s degree from a UK or non-UK university, an English language qualification which is equivalent to a grade four General Certificate of Secondary Education, maths qualification, the same as a grade four GCSE.

Qualifications for candidates

For those applying for the QTS, they would be required to have internationally qualified teacher status (iQTS) which is a new teaching qualification approved by the UK government.

The iQTS is delivered online by English teacher training providers in partnership with the schools.

It meets the same standards as English QTS and leads to the automatic award of QTS.

It is open to all non-UK citizens and currently available from six providers with plans to roll out the qualification widely beginning September 2023.

It is the only international teacher training course that leads to an automatic award QTS.

Applicants will have to pay a fee, undergo any further training and do not need to visit the UK.

UK offers new work visa for teachers, nigerians can apply

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom government has released a new update on a work visa for teachers targeting countries like Nigeria, Ghana and other developing economies.

Those who apply for teaching jobs from overseas will require a work visa or other immigration status to allow them to work in the UK. They will also need a skilled worker visa from their employer.

The sponsor can be a school, local authority, or an academy trust required to have a worker license known as an employer license.

Source: Legit.ng