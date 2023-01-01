The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released application details for the auction of forfeited properties

The agency said the properties are subject to final forfeiture orders scattered across Nigeria

The EFCC said interested persons or corporate bodies should download the bid forms from its website

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has finalised plans to start the sale of properties which are subject to forfeiture orders.

Applications are currently ongoing for those interested persons or organisations. Interested persons have until Monday, January 9, 2023, to apply.

EFCC auctions properties across Nigeria, releases details Credit: TOM Brandt

Source: Getty Images

Places with the forfeited properties

The properties include 61 units of luxury apartments, plots of land and apartments across Nigeria.

The properties are scattered on Banana Island in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

Others are in plots of land in Lagos, Abuja, Anambra, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Delta, Edo and Gombe states. Others are in Oyo, Cross River and Osun states.

The auction is open to the public except for persons and corporate entities who are or have been the subject of EFCC investigation or staff of the agency.

The agency is adopting a competitive bidding process for the disposal of the properties.

Applicants are required to download the bid forms and verifiable affidavits for persons and companies from the EFCC website.

They should also submit 10 per cent of the bid amount in a certified bank draft payable to the EFCC.

Steps to apply for the properties

If the amount exceeds N10 million, multiple certified bank drafts should also be provided, and drafts of unsuccessful bidders will be repaid immediately after the bidding process is concluded.

According to reports, successful applicants would be required to pay a 90 per cent down payment and an outstanding balance paid within 15 working days or the deposited sum would be forfeited.

Those occupying the listed properties may be given the right of first refusal if they have a valid tenancy agreement, proof of rent payment and a complete Expression of Interest Form which can be downloaded from the EFCC website.

The bids should be sealed and sent to the designated address.

The bidding takes place at the Convocation Ground, National Open University of Nigeria, opposite EFCC headquarters, Jabi in Abuja between January 9 and 13, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng