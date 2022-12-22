For the first time ever, Legit.ng awards the most influential trailblazers and innovators in Nigeria. Legit Business Names of 2022 is celebrating top personalities across different sectors of business who have made tremendous impacts in Nigeria in the year in review. Legit Business Team compiled the list to inspire Nigerian entrepreneurs to challenge their limits and achieve new heights in 2023.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria; Miriam Olusanya, Managing Director of GTBank; Mohammed Iyamu, co-founder, Autochek

Our editors have reviewed the activities of top personalities across sectors, including startups, fintech, telecoms, transportation and real estate, considering achievements and milestones that will inspire our readers.

Our brief list considers top astute entrepreneurs, business persons, police makers and government officials whose decisions have also positively impacted the business environment in Nigeria.

Award categories

Being the first edition of the award, Legit.ng has streamlined the categories to 6, and the awardees deserve their place in the respective categories.

Startups in Nigeria 2022

Legit Business Names 2022

The awardees in this category include startup personalities whose businesses have witnessed the fastest growth in the year in review. They include Tunji Andrews (Awabah), Yele Bademosi (Nestcoin), Oluwajoba Oloba (Nest Hub), Tito Ovia (Helium Health), Romain Poirot-Lelig (Kwik Delivery), Damilola Olokesusi (Shuttlers), Chidi Nwaogu (Savvy), and Ladi Delano (Moove).

Fintech in Nigeria 2022

Legit Business Names of 2022

This category celebrates top personalities in the Fintech industry whose impacts we could not ignore in the year. These include Solape Akinpelu (HerVest), Ezra Olubi (Flutterwave), Gbenga Agboola (Flutterwave), Oluwatomi Solanke (Trove Finance), Tosin Eniolorunda (TeamApt), Babs Ogundeyi (Kuda Bank), Tayo Oviosu (Paga), Mitchell Elegbe (Interswitch) and Niyi Toluwalope (Etranzact).

Banking in Nigeria 2022

Legit Business Names of 2022

For this category, we considered the top bank executives of Nigeria's most impactful banks. They include Tony Elumelu (UBA), Miriam Olusanya (GTBank), Yemisi Edun (FCMB), Herbert Wigwe (Access Holdings), Tomi Shomefun (Unity Bank), Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe (Fidelity Bank), Ebenezer Onyeagwu (Zenith Bank), and Adesola Adeduntan (First Bank)

Telecommunication in Nigeria 2022

Legit Business Names of 2022

Top personalities in the Telecommunication industry who have made tremendous impacts in Nigeria in the year in review are considered in this category. They are Karl Toriola (MTN), Segun Ogunsanya (Airtel Africa), Prof Umar Danbatta (NCC), Prof Isa Pantami (Minister), Funke Opeke (MainOne), Gbenga Adebayo (ALTON), and Kendall Ananyi (Tizeti).

Transportation in Nigeria in 2022

Legit Business Names of 2022

In this category, we celebrate stakeholders in the transportation sector whose decisions affect millions of Nigerians. They include Allen Onyeama (Air Peace), Hadi Sirika (Aviation Minister), Chukwuma Innocent (Innoson), Jelani Aliyu (NADDC), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu (FAAN), Capt. Musa Nuhu (NCAA), Michael Adeojo (Elizade Motors), Mohammed Iyamu (Autochek) and Cosmas Maduka (Cosharis Motors).

Real Estate in Nigeria in 2022

Legit Business Names of 2022

This category lists persons running the companies disrupting the real estate space in 2022. Oba Adetola Emmanuel King (Adron Homes), Olawale Ayilara (Landwey), Bamidele Onalaja (Revolution Plus), Sijibomi Ogundele (Sujimoto Group), Festus Adebayo (Africa Int'l Housing show), Ichechi Okonkwo (Victoria Crest), Ladi Agboola (Purple Group) are considered.

Victor Enengedi, Head of Business Desk at Legit.ng speaks on the need for the awards. He said:

As a platform committed to telling stories that drive impact and fuel positivity, we realise the importance of pointing our readers with entrepreneurial ambition towards the right personalities for inspiration and mentorship.

As the biggest publisher in Nigeria and #1 on the list of Top Web Publishers on Facebook, with profound experience in business journalism, we no doubt possess the credibility to conduct this great initiative, as some of our awardees have exclusively provided us with their projections for fintech in Nigeria in 2023.

Our regular interaction with some of Nigeria's most outstanding business personalities through our popular Digital Talks interview show and others has allowed us to get some of our award recipients to give us their predictions for 2023.

The Legit.ng is delighted to present our Legit Business Names of 2022, and we look forward to your feedback.

Cheers!

