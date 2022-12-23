Israelis are regarded as among the world's smartest people due to their technological acumen

Their latest recent innovation is a flying car, which has been successfully tested and approved for manufacturing

Already, the well-to-do in society has begun placing orders for an automobile that will be available in two years

An Israeli startup company, called AIR ONE has successfully completed the first unmanned cruise flight of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL).

The company is now targeting the end of 2024 when it would begin to sell the first batch of flying aircraft to the general public.

The country's Civil Aviation Authority witnessed the test flight and has already issued an airworthiness certificate.

Israeli company test the flying car Credit: AIR/courtesy

Description of the flying car

AIR ONE is an all-electric two-seater eVTOL with a range of 110 miles (177 km) on a single charge at speeds of up to 155 miles (250 kilometers) per hour, at an altitude of 1,200 feet, and a flight time of one hour.

The aircraft, which already has an airworthiness certificate, has collapsible wings for easy parking and can take off from or land on any flat surface.

It is tailored for personal use and seeks to offer an everyday alternative for short-distance commuting in the sky.

Price of the flying car

AIR CEO and co-founder Rani Plaut in an interview revealed that the company has already received 273 pre-orders for its AIR ONE, out of which 240 were from US-based customers.

He added that the flying car will cost $150,000(N67 million) to buy one.

His words:

“It is amazing to have reached this moment in our journey as we strive to build the foundation to make personal air mobility a reality.

"We expect a batch of 150 to 200 aircraft to be sold with the market rollout in 2024. The vision is to sell over 1,000 aircraft within two years, and then getting to 5,000 units or more per year.

However, he said that before flying people safety will have to be confirmed.

Plaut remarked:

“We expect the manned prototype for mass production itself to start flying at the beginning of 2024 and it should finish the certification and be ready for deliveries by the end of 2024.”

“The final product will have the same total weight, but the aircraft will be a little lighter and will be able to carry 250 kilograms, including people and luggage.

“At this point, we fly only up to 300 feet and not more than 15 minutes,” Plaut noted. “In the next flight campaign, we hope to get to the maximum performance, which is an hour of cruise.”

