The transportation sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Nigeria by 41.59% in Q3 2022, according to the NBS report.

Legit.ng celebrates business personalities responsible for the transportation sector's growth.

Allen Onyema, Mohammed Iyamu, Innocent Chukwuma and 6 others make up our special list.

Legit Business Names of 2022 is celebrating top personalities in Nigeria's Transportation sector whose contributions have aided the development of the sector in the year in review.

According to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report provided by the National Bureau of Statistics, the transportation sector of the Nigerian economy grew by 41.59% in Q3 2022, representing the fastest-growing sector for the period.

Legit.ng has noted some individuals whose impacts are responsible for this significant growth. Hence, we are delighted to present to you (in no particular order) our most outstanding business personalities in Nigeria's Transportation sector for 2022.

Legit Business Names of 2022

Mohammed Iyamu – Autochek

Mohammed Iyamu, co-founder of Autochek

Mohammed Iyamu is the co-founder and Senior Vice President, New Markets of Autochek, an automotive technology company facilitating auto financing across Africa. The company offers auto loans, maintenance services and warranties to its customers.

Iyamu, who has a degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Lagos, is also a member of the Certified Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria. A versatile automotive business expert, Iyamu is familiar with entrepreneurship. He has founded and co-founded other successful businesses, including MeM Transport, a logistics chain, and Cars45, a platform for individuals to buy, sell or swap their cars safely.

Founded in October 2020, Autochek provides solutions that improve the commercial viability of the auto industry by offering auto loans, maintenance services and warranties to its customers. The company has a presence in East and West Africa.

Projection for 2023: With the various disruptions in the last five years and the impending recession, I expect startups to redefine their business scope and operations to fit into the growth opportunities. At Autochek Africa, we have expanded to financial services while increasing Africans' access to sustainable automobiles.

Allen Onyema - Air Peace

Allen Onyema, CEO, Air peace; credit: BBC

Allen Onyema is the chief executive officer of Air Peace, one of Nigeria's leading airlines.

Onyema who hails from Anambra State graduated with a Law degree from the University of Ibadan in 1987 and was called to the bar in 1989.

He practised law for a while at Nwizugbo & Company in Lagos before venturing into business. His business today spreads through real estate, import and export and aviation with the flagship, Air Peace airline.

Hadi Abubakar Sirika - Aviation Ministry

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation; credit: The Guardian Nigeria

Hadi Abubakar Sirika is Nigeria's current Minister for Aviation. He is regarded as one of President Buhari's most performing ministers, all due to his efforts to sanitise the aviation industry in Nigeria.

Sirika, a former lawmaker, graduated from Petroleum Helicopters Institute, Flight Safety International School and Delta Aeronautics School, all in the United States of America, USA.

Sirika was appointed Minister of Aviation in 2019 after serving as Minister of State for the same ministry since 2015. Under his leadership, the aviation industry has witnessed immense growth and improvement.

He has provided the enabling environment for domestic airlines to attain necessary certifications and has been at the forefront of defending Nigerian airlines against foreign countries' travel bans.

Innocent Chukwuma - Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing

Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing; credit: Premium Times

Innocent Chukwuma is the Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Limited (IVM), Nigeria's first indigenous automobile manufacturing company.

Combining his interest in engineering with his love for trading, he began trading in vehicle spare parts. He then founded the company Innoson Group with Innoson Manufacturing and Innoson Tech. & Industries Co. Ltd as its subsidiaries.

Today, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), located in Nnewi, Anambra State, engages in the production of different types of vehicles, with 70% of its materials produced locally.

Jelani Aliyu - NADDC

Jelani Aliyu, Director General of NADDC; credit: Nairametrics

Jelani Aliyu is the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

Aliyu is also an automotive designer who has worked with the American car company, General Motors as Lead Exterior Designer, spearheading the designs of some remarkable models.

Aliyu's appointment in 2017 has ignited stakeholders' confidence in Nigeria's automotive industry with the agency's core responsibility of initiating, recommending, supervising and regulating policies and programmes for locally manufactured vehicles and components.

Captain Rabiu Yadudu - NCAA

Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, Managing Director of FAAN; credit: Nairametrics

Captain Rabiu Yadudu is the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Federal Government's agency responsible for running and managing Nigeria's airports.

45XR with over 7000hrs of flying time under his belt, Capt. Yadudu has NCAA and FAA Airline Transport Pilot Licenses as a Captain on the Boeing B-747 aircraft (Kabo Air), Bombardier Learjet 45-XR( SkyJet Aviation) and Cessna Citation Sovereign (CE-680, NEMA).

Yadudu's tenure has witnessed several achievements, including the upgrade of some Nigerian airports and the recent health accreditation of the four Nigerian airports by the Airports Council International (ACI).

Chief Michael Ade-Ojo - Elizade Motors

Chief Micahel Adeojo, founder, Elizade Motors Limited; credit: QED.ng

Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, OON, is the founder of Elizade Motors Nigeria Limited, the sole dealer of Toyota Nigeria Limited.

Ade-Ojo is a successful entrepreneur, business magnate and philanthropist of repute. His work experience spans over 50 years, holding appointments with CFAO, the Federal Civil Service and BP (Nig) Ltd.

He is Chairman of various companies, including Imperial Telecommunications Ltd., Moorhouse Company Ltd., and Braun Limited. He also serves on the Board of many other companies, including First City Monument Bank Group.

Today, Elizade Motors, which Adeojo started with just one support staff in 1971, has become a conglomerate with several subsidiaries, including Toyota Nigeria Limited, Classic Motors Ltd, Mikeade Investment Co. Ltd, Elizade Autoland Nigeria, Mikeade Property Dev. Co. Ltd, Oodua Creations Ltd and Okin Travels Ltd.

Dr. Cosmas Maduka - Coscharis Motors

Cosmas Maduka, founder/CEO of Coscharis Motors; credit: Coscharis Group

Dr. Cosmas Maduka is the founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group.

The small business he started in the late 1970s transformed into a conglomerate with diverse interests in Automobile Sales, ICT, Manufacturing, Auto care and Auto Components, Agric and Agro Allied business sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Through Dr Maduka's visionary leadership, Coscharis Motors has become a leading automobile sales and servicing company in Nigeria. The company is the sole distributor of car brands, including Ford, Jaguar, Range Rover, BMW, and Rolls Royce.

Capt. Musa Nuhu - NCAA

Capt. Musa Nuhu, Director General of the NCAA; credit: NCAA

Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu is the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). He is a technocrat and aviation safety management specialist.

He had his Aviation Safety Certificate at the University of Southern California in Aviation Safety Managers Training in 2001. He obtained his International Aviation Master of Business Administration Degree (IAMBA) from Concordia University, Canada.

After holding several positions in the private and public sectors, Nuhu resumed as the Director General of the NCAA in March 2020.

