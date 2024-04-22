First Bank has announced Olusegun Alebiosu as the new managing director and Chief Executive Officer

This follows the resignation of Adesola Adeduntan after nine years at the helm of affairs of the bank

Alebios brings extensive experience to his new role and aims to build on First Bank's years of service to Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited(FirstBank Group) has appointed Olusegun Alebios as its new acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Alebiosu has assumed his new role after serving as the Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer, and Executive Compliance Officer since January 2022.

First Bank's new MD/CEO is Olusegun Alebios Photo credit: Patrick Meinhardt

Source: Getty Images

Adeduntan resigns as CEO

Legit.ng earlier reported Adesola Adeduntan on Saturday, April 20, 2024 resigned as MD/CEO after 8 years at the top.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He would commence his pre-retirement leave, 8 months before he was expected to retire.

Adeduntan also stated in his resignation letter that he was leaving to pursue other interests, ThisDay reports.

Alebios takes over as CEO, his CV impressive

Alebiosu brings over 28 years of extensive experience in the banking and financial services industry to FirstBank.

He is skilled in credit risk management, financial planning and control, corporate and commercial banking, agriculture financing, oil and gas, transportation, and project financing.

Beginning his professional journey in 1991 with Oceanic Bank Plc. (now EcoBank Plc.), Alebiosu has held notable positions in esteemed financial institutions.

Prior to joining FirstBank in 2016, he served as Chief Risk Officer at Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, Chief Credit Risk Officer at the African Development Bank Group, and Group Head of Credit Policy & Deputy Chief Credit Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa Plc.

Alebiosu's academic achievements further enhance his professional profile. He is an alumnus of the Harvard School of Government and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management.

Additionally, he earned a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos, as well as a Master’s degree in Development Studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

A distinguished member of various professional bodies, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants (FCA), Nigeria Institute of Management (ANIM), and Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Alebiosu is known for his commitment to excellence and ethical practices in the banking sector.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Alebiosu has a passion for golf and adventure. He is happily married and a proud parent.

With Alebiosu’s appointment, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited anticipates continued growth and innovation under his leadership, strengthening its position as a leading financial institution in Nigeria and beyond.

Banks release requirements for customers buying dollars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian banks had sent messages on new requirements to customers seeking foreign exchange.

According to the banks, starting from April 1, 2024, customers must now provide evidence of a three-year Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) to buy dollars.

Some banks that have sent out the new requirements include Standard Chartered Bank, Fidelity Bank and Stanbic IBTC.

Source: Legit.ng