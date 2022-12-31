What does it take to be influential? To rise past back-breaking hurdles or succeed in whatever corner of the world you have carved for yourself? The answer, always, is vision spiced by talent, plus confidence.

This is typified by this list of the 10 most influential digital marketers in Nigeria. Take a look.

1. J.J Omojuwa

Aproko Doctor, actress Tomike, make the top 10 influential digital strategists in Nigeria.

Source: Instagram

Japheth Omojuwa is a social commentator, social media influencer and author. He is the founder and Chief Strategist at The Alpha Reach, one of Nigeria’s foremost Digital Media companies. He is the convener of The Conversations On Democracy & Development (CODED) with #CODED2019 one of the most talked about conferences in Africa in 2019. His book, Digital: The New Code of Wealth #DigitalWealthBook, broke social media and sales records in its first month of release.

2. Pamilerin Adegoke

Pamilerin Adegoke is a popular digital marketing professional, social media influencer and entrepreneur. Fondly called Pam Pam, the youngster has worked with the biggest brands in the country. Adegoke studied marine engineering but has found huge success in the digital space. He was introduced to entrepreneurship at an early age. Pamilerin’s father made him the managing director of his printing press while he was still in secondary school. Pamilerin referenced the leadership trait as what built him into who he is today.

3. Mayowa Adenekan

Mayowa Adenekan a.k.a Mayor Speaks is a sought-after social media influencer, content creator, author and talent manager. Adenekan started out as a media personality during his undergraduate years. He later sojourned into talent management, managing the likes of Matilda Lambert, VJ Adams, Muyiwa 'Authentic' Ademola and Bukunmi 'Kiekie' Adeaga-Ilori. He is known for his creative, inventive digital marketing ideas and innovations. He is the author of ‘A baby by new year’ and ‘Digital Marketing Journey: A Beginner's Guide To Digital Marketing’.

Adenekan is also the founder of Beontop talent management company.

4. Olanrewaju Alaka (Laerry Blue)

Olanrewaju Alaka better known as Laerry Blue is the CEO of Laerryblue Media a public relations agency, Digital marketing and brand Management Company. He specializes in crafting bespoke strategies for his clients across both B2B and B2C. Through a combination of paid, earned, and owned media, Laerryblue Media works across digital, social, print, and broadcast. His passion is in digital media, entertainment and business. Alaka has worked with talents like Mystro, Adekunle Gold, Patoranking, Cynthia Morgan among others.

5. Miss Tennie

Teni fondly called Miss Tennie on social media is a brand strategist, manager at Tiktok Nigeria and also a fashion enthusiast. Her irresistible content on Instagram and Tiktok is known to engage her followers.

6. Ogbeni Dipo(Ogbeni Dipo)

Dipo Awojide better known as Ogbeni Dipo is a Nigerian medical practitioner. Dr Dipo Awojide is a trusted source of knowledge and expertise across a range of areas such as Strategic Management, International Business, Personal and Professional Development, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Employability. He is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA), a Member of the Africa Academy of Management, the British Academy of Management, and an Associate Member of the Chartered Management Institute (UK). Dipo is the Founder of High Impact Careers, a Specialist Career Development Company building a pipeline of Black and African tech talents.

7. Tosin Ajibade (Olori Supergal)

When you think of Tosin Ajibade, words like industrious, consistency and tenacity come to mind. Tosin before our very eyes morphed from being a blogger to being one of the most sought-after social media influencers in Nigeria. She is the founder of a leading lifestyle and entertainment website. Tosin has garnered several accolades, including “Nigeria’s 100 Most Inspiring Women (#YWomen100)” and “100 Most Influential Nigerians on Twitter”.

8. Sisi Yemmie

Yemisi Sophie Odusanya also known as Sisi Yemmie is a Nigerian food and lifestyle blogger. Sisi Yemmie is a leading voice in the Nigerian lifestyle sector. As a social media influencer, she has worked with different brands across various sectors. Yemmie creates and shares food recipe videos that are created as a result of experiments carried out in her kitchen on her YouTube channel, SisiYemmieTV.

9. Chinonso Egemba( Aproko Doctor)

Chinonso Egemba is the founder of AprokoDoctor.com, a healthcare-focused information outlet dedicated to dispersing health in an easy-to-learn manner so that optimal health is achieved by everyone starting from the grassroots, by changing habits and influencing decisions, which was birthed out of a need to prevent diseases and improve the healthcare outcomes in Africa, starting from Nigeria. He is also a social media influencer and actor who has influenced for several brands.

10. Tomike Adeoye

Tomike Adeoye is a bubbly social media influencer, actress and media personality. The talented lifestyle, events and reality YouTube content creator is passionate about storytelling, which solely influences her videos. Over the years, Adeoye has worked with many brands.

