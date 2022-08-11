The Lagos state government will be closing the Marine Bridge along the Apapa area of the state for repairs

The state government said the repairs which will commence from August 20 would end on December 20

According to the commissioner for information in the state, the need for the closure followed a notification from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing over the planned repairs

The government of Lagos state on Thursday, August 11, announced the closure of a part of the Marine Bridge in the Apapa area of Lagos state for four months.

Lagos state's commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde in a statement said that the part of the bridge will be closed for four months for repairs.

The Lagos state government has announced that the Marine Bridge Apapa would be closed for four months. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Oladeinde giving details of the repair process said that the closure of the bridge will begin from Sunday, August 20 until Tuesday, December 20.

He also said that the need to notify Lagosians of the closure of the Marine bridge was due to the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the ongoing emergency repair works on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Effect of the Marine Bridge closure

The commissioner noted that the repair and closure will also affect the Apapa outbound lane of the bridge and thus released a traffic diversion plan.

His words:

“According to the rehabilitation schedule contained in the notification, traffic outbound Apapa will be diverted to the inbound lane to give way for a contraflow as the Apapa outbound lane will be closed for repairs."

He further assured residents of the commitment of the management and staff of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) to make movement easy for motorists.

Oladeinde LASTMA would be fully on the ground to direct traffic in addition to traffic guides to ameliorate the inconveniences.

In addition, Oladeinde urged every motorist and road user to be patient as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone.

48 hours after Sanwo-Olu's visit, Wike invites another top APC leader to commission another facility in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers had invited the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila to his state.

The invitation to Gbajabiamila comes barely 48 hours after the Lagos state governor was in Rivers to commission a new bridge constructed by Wike.

According to the invitation, Gbajabiamila is expected to commission the Rivers Legislative Quarters on Friday, August 12.

Top government agency blasts DISCOS for disconnecting consumers' electricity, gives reasons

The mass disconnection of electricity by distribution companies across the states of the country had been condemned.

The executive vice chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said the FCCPC has received several reports on poor service delivery by these companies.

According to Babatunde Irukera, handing bills to consumers without providing electricity is tantamount to extortion.

Source: Legit.ng