Another vehicle manufacturing plant is making plans to begin operations in Enugu State like Innoson Motors

The Enugu state government praised the company's resilience in starting a business in harsh economic climate like Nigeria

The company said it has acquired land to begin operation in the state as it awaits the arrival of equipment from China

Another vehicle manufacturing company has started vehicle making in Enugu, like the famous Innoson Motors.

The company, Ingrace Motors was praised by the Enugu State government for promoting indigenously made vehicles in Nigeria.

Ingrace Motors begins operations in Enugu

Governor praises 'Can do spirit' of firm

The Chief Executive Officer of Ingrace, Chinedu Onu, displayed the company’s brands and donated one of the vehicles to the Enugu State government recently to assess their quality, flexibility and strength.

The Guardian report said that the state government congratulated the company for demonstrating a dogged spirit despite the harsh business climate in Nigeria.

Secretary to the state government, Simon Otuanya, praised the company’s vision, which he says is in line with the state government’s policy of promoting the safety of lives and property.

He thanked Ingrace Motors for the donation and informed the firm that the state government come up with policies to foster its growth and achieve its vision in the interest of Enugu State.

Onu had told the state governor that the company has gotten license from the Nigerian government to assemble vehicles in the country, saying that they into a partnership with Chinese companies.

Ingrace entrance breeds competition in auto industry

Ingrace boss said that the auto firm has gotten about 600 plots of land at Ezimo for the Assembly plant and made payment for all the equipment.

Ingrace entrance into state will bring competition to the automobile industry in as another firm, Innoson is firmly rooted in the state.

Anambra State government adopted Innoson Motors as its official vehicle, a promise the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo made when he assumed office.

