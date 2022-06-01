A report has revealed that Nigerian politicians are choosing to fly with foreign pilots on their private jets as for their state to state campaign

This is despite a large number of young Nigerian pilots currently unemployed and looking for a big break

Checks revealed that there are 7,103 pilots registered with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

A report has emerged showing that Nigerian politicians hardly patronised Nigerian pilots for state-to-state campaigns on their private jets.

According to BusinessDay, most politicians with private jets have already employed expatriates to fly them for their political rallies while over 60 percent of young Nigerian pilots are still in search of jobs.

In the report, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) the aviation industry regulatory body confirmed the development while nothing that law permits it but to a certain extent.

Pilots talk after flights Credit: Michael A. McCoy

Source: Getty Images

The use of foreign pilots would not only imply fewer jobs for Nigerian-trained pilots, but it will also put pressure on the Naira because the expats will be paid in dollars.

In the report, a former captain, Isa Simon was quoted as saying that the foreign pilots are paid handsomely in US dollars, accommodated, fed and transported to work.

He also noted that most of the foreign pilots have some form of work rotation and the owners of those jets buy them tickets for them to go home and come back to Nigeria after rotation, and during their time away from rotation, they are still paid salaries.

Simeon said:

“Usually, people that own private jets are powerful people in the society and when they say I don’t want a Nigerian pilot, who are you to fault their decisions,”

Legit.ng had earlier reported on the list of Nigerians who owns private aircraft numbering over 35 person many of whom are politicians.

The Cost

It was also gathered that for each of these aircraft, the owners can employ four to eight pilots, depending on usage and turnaround time of the plane.

The estimate, which covers only wages of $13,500 average per foreign pilot, stands to balloon with the addition of the cost of aircraft lease, insurance and fuel – all of which are sourced in foreign currency, the Guardian reports.

It has been estimated to cost Nigeria an average of N1.62 billion ($3.89 million) in capital flight monthly.

Source: Legit.ng