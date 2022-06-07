2023: Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, beyond a spoiler by Deyemi Saka

Editor's note: Most Nigerians can't wait to witness the next general election that would usher in a new lease of government at the helms of affairs. This may not be unconnected with the hardship being faced on daily by ordinary Nigeria.

In this opinion article, a social commentator and writer, Deyemi Saka, explains why the former governor of Kano, Musa Rabiu Kwakanso is the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

As we approach the next dispensation, political actors are busy with intense "politicking" with the sole aim of being in power in 2023.

The last seven years of the Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressive Congress-led government have been monstrously disastrous and caused an increased yearning among Nigerians for a true leader who will inspire confidence in them, and motivate them to keep believing in the greatness of our nation which is yet to manifest.

Former governor of Kano state, Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, is the presidential candidate of NNPP. Credit: Musa Kwankwaso.

Source: Facebook

To any aspirant or party, the two topical issues which must always be front burner issues are insecurity and failing economy. As we speak, there is none of the six(6) geopolitical zones that is safe and the economy is seriously battered with unemployment at 40%, inflation stands at 16.82% as at April 2022, Naira has lost its value by almost 300%, food inflation is 18.37%.

The nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is at an all time low, the service sector has shrunk for the past 8 months, while Fitch revises Nigeria’s credit outlook to negative rating. There is also enormous infrastructural deficit in the face of many loans obtained for that purpose.

There are a lot of aspirants and candidates but it is a great error of judgment to imagine Engr. Rabiu Kwakwanso is not a serious contender. It will be wrong to assume he is a looking champion with no sphere of influence beyond Kano and northwest geopolitical region.

Many analysts both rightly and wrongly limit appraisal of Kwakwanso's abilities to his time as Governor of Kano state especially his last 4 years, I am bold to say he has another period in his credentials wrongly overlooked.

Kwakwanso's track record and verifiable achievements as governor is enough to convince any right thinking Nigerian that he will replicate such feats at a higher level with greater responsibilities.

Nigerians have forgotten about his time as minister of Defense which oversaw an era of massive equipping of our military during chief Olusegun Obasanjo's administration. This short but impressive stint is a clear signal he has all it takes to be a Commander-in-Chief who will be in charge of Command, Control and Communications(C-3) of the armed forces and give the greatly desired leadership in the war on terror and insecurity.

I think it's just about time people start seeing Kwakwanso as a serious contender and not a spoiler all out to split votes of the two major political parties in northwest.

Kwakwanso has all it takes to be the president and a very good one at that.

