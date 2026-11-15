Nigeria and Niger have the cheapest petrol among 14 African countries surveyed, at N1,289 and N1,156.29 per litre, respectively

Sierra Leone tops the list at N2,752.62 per litre, more than twice Nigeria’s reported average

An analyst cites domestic refining capacity for Nigeria’s price advantage, but warns global oil prices and exchange rates could shift rankings

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria and Niger have emerged as the two countries with the lowest petrol prices among 14 African countries surveyed, despite rising energy costs and continued volatility in the international crude oil market.

The latest figures from GlobalPetrolPrices.com show significant differences in pump prices across the region, with motorists in some countries paying more than twice what consumers pay in Niger.

A new report reveals Nigeria's position among African countries with the highest and cheapest petrol prices. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

The development comes as global crude oil prices remain volatile amid geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran, particularly concerns over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Global crude oil prices remain volatile

According to figures cited from Oilprice.com, Brent crude traded at $95.84 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $88.56.

Murban crude was quoted at $94.89 per barrel, reflecting continued uncertainty in the international energy market.

Industry observers say geopolitical tensions, exchange rate movements, transportation costs and domestic fuel policies continue to influence petrol prices across African economies.

For countries heavily dependent on imported petroleum products, fluctuations in international oil prices can translate into higher costs for motorists and businesses.

Sierra Leone, Ghana record higher petrol prices

Data attributed to GlobalPetrolPrices.com placed Sierra Leone at the top of the surveyed countries, with petrol selling for an equivalent of N2,752.62 per litre.

Cape Verde followed at N2,583.37, while Senegal and Ghana recorded N2,293.63 and N2,223.22 per litre, respectively.

Nigeria ranked second-cheapest among the countries surveyed, with petrol averaging N1,289 per litre, while Niger recorded the lowest price at N1,156.29.

The figures suggest that motorists in Sierra Leone pay more than twice Nigeria's reported average petrol price.

Full list of petrol prices across 14 African countries

Reported naira equivalent per litre, arranged from highest to lowest.

Country Petrol price (₦/litre) Sierra Leone ₦2,752.62 Cape Verde ₦2,583.37 Senegal ₦2,293.63 Ghana ₦2,223.22 Ivory Coast ₦2,097.30 Mali ₦2,028.25 Burkina Faso ₦1,970.03 Cameroon ₦1,947.01 Togo ₦1,947.01 Guinea ₦1,833.28 Benin ₦1,738.50 Liberia ₦1,726.31 Nigeria ₦1,289.00 Niger ₦1,156.29

Source: Figures supplied from GlobalPetrolPrices.com. The reporting date and exchange rate used for conversion were not specified. Cameroon is included for comparison but is in Central Africa.

Expert explains Nigeria's petrol price advantage

Energy policy analyst Adeola Yusuf told Legit.ng that Nigeria's petrol prices remain relatively competitive compared with several neighbouring countries.

He attributed the country's position partly to domestic refining capacity, although Nigeria continues to face challenges in petroleum supply and distribution.

Petrol Prices: Nigeria is the lowest-paying country in Africa, Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to Yusuf, petrol currently sells for between N1,300 and N1,400 per litre at many Nigerian filling stations.

He cautioned that the advantage could change as international crude oil prices fluctuate.

For Nigerian households and transport operators, the figures provide some regional perspective, although petrol remains a significant expense.

Further changes in crude prices, exchange rates and refinery pricing could reshape the rankings in the coming weeks.

NNPC cuts Petrol Prices in Abuja, Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has cut petrol pump prices at its retail outlets in Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna and Sokoto, giving motorists some relief from the high fuel costs that have persisted since the deregulation of Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector.

The revised prices, drawn from the company's latest price sheet, show reductions ranging from N52 to N66 per litre across the four cities.

Source: Legit.ng