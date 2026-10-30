The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company announced a planned power outage affecting communities in the FCT and Niger State

The interruption is tied to maintenance work on a key transmission line at the Katampe 1 Transmission Station

Residents in Kubwa, Suleja, Madalla, Bwari and several other areas are among those expected to be affected

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The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced a scheduled six-hour electricity interruption across parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Niger State

The company said in a public notice that the outage would run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) set to carry out maintenance work on the 132kV Katampe-Gwarinpa Line II at the Katampe 1 Transmission Station.

Abuja residents face six-hour electricity disruption as TCN schedules maintenance. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The exercise, AEDC said, is aimed at improving the reliability of electricity supply to customers in its network.

Areas to experience power outage

Within the FCT, communities expected to lose supply include parts of Kubwa, FO1, Gbazango, Byazin, Byazin Across, Dutse Alhaji, Dutse Makaranta, Ushafa and Bwari.

In Niger State, the affected areas cover parts of Suleja, Kaduna Road, Sabon Wuse, Dikko, Madalla, Zuba, Dakwa and Tungan Maje, in addition to neighbouring communities.

AEDC apologised to customers for the disruption and advised residents and businesses in the listed locations to prepare alternative arrangements before the maintenance window begins. Those who need more information can reach the company's customer service line on 08039070070.

TCN's broader expansion efforts

The scheduled maintenance sits within a wider push by TCN to rehabilitate ageing grid infrastructure across the country. The company previously disclosed that it had secured more than $1.4 billion in funding from multilateral development partners to support grid upgrades and expansion.

AEDC gives update on six-hour power outage affecting Abuja and Niger communities. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Ajiboye Oluwagbenga, TCN's executive director of transmission service provider, said the company had installed 89 power transformers across its network, adding over 8,500 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of transformation capacity. He noted that 300 MVA transformer units placed at strategic locations, including Katampe, Lekki, Ikeja West and Akangba, were helping to ease transmission constraints nationwide.

TCN also recently commissioned four transmission substations in Kano State, bringing an additional 544 megawatts (MW) of wheeling capacity online to serve homes, businesses and industries in that region.

Planned power outage

In a separate development, Legit.ng reported that the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) had scheduled a temporary power shutdown in some parts of Lagos to allow maintenance work on its electricity network.

In its public announcement, the electricity distributor identified the locations where customers would experience the interruption and provided details of the planned exercise.

The outage was intended to give technical personnel access to critical facilities for routine maintenance and upgrades.

EKEDC said the exercise was linked to ongoing efforts by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to strengthen the transmission network and improve electricity supply reliability.

Source: Legit.ng