Several electricity distribution companies across Nigeria issued public notices about supply disruptions affecting customers in multiple states

Ikeja Electric blamed reduced hours of supply on a shortfall in grid allocation, while AEDC attributed outages in Abuja to a technical fault

IBEDC reported transmission restrictions in parts of Ogun State; JED announced a maintenance outage

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Five electricity distribution companies across Nigeria have issued separate statements explaining power cuts and supply reductions affecting customers in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and other states, citing causes ranging from grid shortfalls to technical faults and scheduled maintenance.

Ikeja Electric, which covers much of Lagos State, told customers that reduced electricity supply hours across its network resulted from insufficient power allocation from the national grid.

Ikeja Electric, AEDC explain power outages affecting Nigerian communities. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The company said it was engaging relevant stakeholders to improve supply and would distribute available electricity as fairly as possible across its coverage area.

Ikeja Electric issued a similar notice on October 5, indicating that supply constraints had persisted. Some communities within its coverage area, including Ogba and its environs, as well as FESTAC, reportedly experienced outages lasting up to two days.

AEDC traces Abuja outage to technical fault

In the Federal Capital Territory, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said a technical fault was responsible for outages affecting several communities.

The affected areas included Kado Fish Market, Life Camp Extension, Nizamiye Hospital, Diamond Court Estate, HUS Prime Estate, Decent Creation, Mab Global Estate and Idu Karmo.

The company said its technical team was working to resolve the problem, with electricity restoration targeted for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 19.

IBEDC, JED and PHED report separate disruptions

In Ogun State, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) linked reduced electricity supply to load restrictions on the Ota/Papalanto/Abeokuta 132kV transmission network.

A notice dated October 17 said the restrictions had reduced the power available to 33kV feeders serving communities including Ota, Ifo, Ilaro, Abeokuta, Papalanto, Mowe, Ibafo, Ofada, Owode-Egba, Ayetoro and Imeko.

DisCos name communities affected by power outages and supply restrictions. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

IBEDC said it was monitoring the situation alongside its electricity supply partners.

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) separately announced a planned power interruption for October 21 to allow maintenance work on a 33kV feeder connected to the 132kV Gombe Transmission Substation.

Meanwhile, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) confirmed that electricity supply had been restored to parts of its network following an outage affecting the Alaoji-Afam transmission line.

The announcements highlight the different challenges affecting electricity supply across Nigeria, including insufficient grid allocation, transmission restrictions, technical faults and infrastructure maintenance.

TCN announces power outage in several communities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had confirmed electricity disruptions in parts of Nasarawa State after three transmission towers collapsed along the 132kV Karu-Keffi-Akwanga line.

The company said the towers fell at about 4:06 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, amid rainy and windy weather.

According to TCN, the incident triggered the line's overcurrent protection system, causing the single-circuit transmission line to trip.

Source: Legit.ng