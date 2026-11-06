Moniepoint and OPay have clarified how Nigerians can check their eligibility for the FG’s N50,000 monthly cash support

The government selects beneficiaries using verified national identity records and the National Social Register

Both fintech companies stressed that they do not determine who qualifies; only the federal government does

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The federal government has clarified how Nigerians are selected to receive its N50,000 monthly cash support, as payment partners Moniepoint and OPay provide more information about the eligibility process.

The clarification comes amid growing interest in the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), which provides financial assistance to vulnerable households struggling with rising living costs.

The federal government has explained the process behind its N50,000 monthly cash support and how vulnerable Nigerians are selected. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction's official NERSI website, beneficiaries are selected using verified national identity records and the National Social Register.

The government explained that the records are screened to identify poor and vulnerable households eligible for the intervention.

It added that selection is based on need, with beneficiaries drawn from all six geopolitical zones, regardless of their religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.

Nigerians cannot submit applications or pay agents to secure a place on the beneficiary list.

What Moniepoint and OPay said

Moniepoint explained that beneficiary selection is handled by the Federal Government through its established eligibility criteria and verification processes.

The financial services provider said customers could check their status by dialling *5573*27# from their registered phone numbers and selecting the eligibility-check option.

Customers confirmed as beneficiaries will receive instructions on accepting the support and accessing the funds through their Moniepoint accounts.

The bank also stressed that the process requires no additional payment, documentation or third-party intervention.

OPay similarly clarified that it does not determine who qualifies for the government intervention.

In a statement shared on its official X account, the fintech company said eligible customers would see a notification on their OPay app homepage, which they should click to access further instructions.

Customers can also dial *955*20# to check their eligibility.

OPay warned customers against individuals requesting their personal identification numbers (PINs), one-time passwords (OTPs) or payments to facilitate the grant.

How Nigerians can check their eligibility

The Federal Government has approved five payment providers to facilitate the N50,000 cash support.

They include:

ALAT by Wema Bank: Dial 94523#. MoMo PSB: Dial 6710#. NairaGram: Dial 72600#. OPay: Dial 95520# or check the mobile app. Moniepoint: Dial 557327# or check the mobile app

Nigerians do not need to pay agents to qualify for the FG's N50,000 monthly cash support, Moniepoint and OPay clarify. Photo: Presidency

Source: Getty Images

According to the government, selected beneficiaries will receive SMS notifications from their payment providers and must give their consent before the money is credited to their mobile wallets.

The government also explained that payments are being made in batches, meaning eligible Nigerians may not receive their notifications at the same time.

Those who are not selected in the current phase will receive a notification indicating that they are not currently eligible.

The ministry warned Nigerians against paying anyone who promises to secure a place on the list or accelerate their payments.

It advised citizens to contact the NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222 for clarification about the programm

BOI launches portal to access loans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) launched a new digital platform called MyBOI, which allows Nigerian businesses to apply for financing, complete onboarding and monitor their loan applications from start to finish without visiting a branch.

The bank described the portal as a central part of its Credit Process Re-engineering and Automation Initiative, built to tackle longstanding problems in its financing process, including manual paperwork, multiple customer touchpoints and slow turnaround times that left applicants with little visibility into where their applications stood.

Source: Legit.ng