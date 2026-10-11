The federal government announced a N66-per-litre petrol discount at NNPC Retail stations, running throughout October 2025

Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele confirmed the offer, which gives priority to public transport operators across Nigeria

Motorists must download the NNPC Fuel App and pay through it at participating stations to access the discount

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Motorists can buy petrol at lower prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited filling stations nationwide by taking advantage of a temporary N66-per-litre discount announced by the Federal Government.

The initiative, which runs throughout October, offers customers a way to reduce their fuel expenses amid elevated petrol prices across the country.

The federalgovernment has introduced a temporary petrol discount at NNPC stations. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele announced the discount on Thursday, October 8, stating that it applies to NNPC stations, with priority given to public transport operators nationwide, Leadership reports.

However, motorists must follow specific steps to access the offer, which is available through the NNPC Fuel App.

Here are five ways to benefit from the discount.

1. Download the NNPC Fuel App

Motorists should download the NNPC Fuel App from Google Play or the Apple App Store and complete the registration process.

The app is required to access the discount, making registration the first step for customers who want to buy petrol at a reduced price.

2. Pay through the app at NNPC stations

After registering, customers should use the app to pay for petrol at participating NNPC Retail stations.

The N66 discount applies to every litre purchased through the app. Motorists can also use the station locator feature to find eligible outlets near them.

The offer is limited to NNPC Retail stations and does not automatically apply to independent fuel marketers or other filling stations.

3. Buy petrol before October 31

Motorists should complete their purchases before the end of October to benefit from the promotion.

NNPC said the discount began on October 1 to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary and would run throughout the month at its retail outlets nationwide.

Customers who have yet to register can download the app and follow the required steps before the offer expires.

4. Public transport operators should register

Commercial drivers, transport unions and fleet operators should also register on the NNPC Fuel App to access the discount.

The Federal Government has said public transport operators will receive priority under the initiative, which aims to provide temporary relief to the transport sector.

Eligible operators should confirm the applicable registration and payment requirements before purchasing petrol.

NNPC has introduced an app-based discount that allows customers to reduce their petrol expenses Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

5. Check pump prices to calculate your savings

Motorists should check the prevailing price at their chosen NNPC station before calculating their expected savings.

The N66 discount is deducted from the pump price rather than setting a uniform price across the country.

For example, if petrol sells for N1,370 per litre at an Abuja station, the discounted price would be N1,304. At a Lagos station selling petrol for N1,350 per litre, customers would pay N1,284 after the discount.

Actual prices may vary by location and change during the promotional period.

NNPC has stressed that the initiative is a temporary customer-relief measure and does not represent a return to petrol subsidy.

Marketers reduce petrol prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices in Calabar and Port Harcourt have fallen below Dangote Petroleum Refinery's ex-gantry price as depot operators compete for buyers amid increased product availability.

The development means some depots in the two markets are selling petrol below Dangote Refinery's N1,325 per litre ex-gantry rate.

The lowest price of N1,303 per litre was recorded at Matrix and Soroman depots in Calabar, creating a N22 per litre difference with Dangote's current rate.

Source: Legit.ng