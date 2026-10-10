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Nigerians Rush To Buy Petrol as NNPC Announces New Prices After N66 Discount
Energy

Nigerians Rush To Buy Petrol as NNPC Announces New Prices After N66 Discount

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Motorists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, welcomed NNPC's petrol price cut and urged the government to reduce prices further
  • An NNPC Mega Station manager confirmed the drop from N1,380 to N1,355 per litre, with an additional N66 discount for app users
  • Petrol prices across Nigerian states vary, with Lagos and Rivers recording the lowest listed prices and Yobe the highest

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians have begun buying petrol at lower prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) filling stations after the Federal Government introduced a 30-day fuel price relief measure at NNPC retail outlets nationwide.

In Abeokuta, Ogun State, motorists welcomed the development, with slight queues observed at some NNPC stations.

Commercial tricycle operators in the city said cheaper fuel could help reduce transport costs and the prices of food and other essential goods.

Read also

FG agrees: NNPC filling stations announce new petrol landing cost after price Cuts

NNPC cuts petrol price to N1,355 per litre as motorists welcome relief
NNPC offers N66 petrol discount through its app to eligible customers Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

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Afeez Solaja, a tricycle operator in the Ita Eko area of Abeokuta, said:

“Yes, it's good news for us. We can see that the fuel price at NNPC stations is reducing gradually, but we believe that the government can reduce it further to the barest minimum.”

Another operator, Abiodun Ojerinde, also welcomed the reduction, noting that commuters had been struggling with high transport fares.

He urged the government to find a lasting solution to rising fuel prices, the Nation reports.

NNPC's new prices and app discount

A manager at the NNPC Mega Station opposite Obasanjo Hilltop in Abeokuta, who requested anonymity, confirmed that the pump price had dropped from N1,380 to N1,355 per litre.

The manager said customers who pay through the NNPC app could receive an additional N66 discount per litre.

“Even with the reduced price of N1,355, there is still a N66 discount for customers who use our app to make their payment,” the manager said.

Read also

Petrol prices drop nationwide at depots, NNPC slashes pumps by N66

The station had also started informing customers about the new prices, adding that many motorists were already aware of the government's directive.

Petrol prices across Nigerian states

Petrol prices at NNPC outlets vary across the country, reflecting differences in location and distribution costs.

Lagos and Rivers recorded the lowest listed prices at N1,355 per litre, while Yobe had the highest at N1,435 per litre.

Commercial drivers who buy petrol regularly could benefit from the app-based discount, although whether the savings will translate into lower transport fares depends on individual operators' pricing decisions.

FG introduces 30-day petrol discount as NNPC adjusts pump prices
NNPC customers can save more on petrol. Photo: AFP
Source: Getty Images

The government's 30-day intervention is intended to provide temporary relief from rising fuel costs, while motorists continue to monitor petrol prices at NNPC retail outlets nationwide.

State or location

Pump price per litre

Price after discount

Lagos

N1,355

N1,289

Rivers

N1,355

N1,289

Osun

N1,358

N1,292

Akwa Ibom

N1,360

N1,294

Ogun

N1,367

N1,301

Oyo

N1,367

N1,301

Abia

N1,370

N1,304

Abuja

N1,370

N1,304

Anambra

N1,372

N1,306

Enugu

N1,372

N1,306

Imo

N1,372

N1,306

Ebonyi

N1,375

N1,309

Kwara

N1,375

N1,309

Ekiti

N1,377

N1,311

Ondo

N1,377

N1,311

Delta

N1,379

N1,313

Bayelsa

N1,380

N1,314

Edo

N1,380

N1,314

Bauchi

N1,385

N1,319

Kano

N1,385

N1,319

Cross River

N1,390

N1,324

Kogi

N1,390

N1,324

Kaduna

N1,400

N1,334

Benue

N1,410

N1,344

Zamfara

N1,414

N1,348

Adamawa

N1,420

N1,354

Jigawa

N1,420

N1,354

Kebbi

N1,420

N1,354

Plateau

N1,420

N1,354

Taraba

N1,420

N1,354

Borno

N1,430

N1,364

Gombe

N1,430

N1,364

Nasarawa

N1,430

N1,364

Sokoto

N1,430

N1,364

Niger

N1,433

N1,367

Yobe

N1,435

N1,369

Read also

NNPC announces new deadline for N66 petrol discount at filling stations

Petrol prices drop at depots

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices in Calabar and Port Harcourt fell below Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s ex-gantry price as depot owners competed for buyers amid improved fuel supply.

In Calabar, some depots offered petrol at between N1,303 and N1,310 per litre, below the refinery’s N1,325-per-litre rate.

The price gap reflected growing competition among fuel suppliers in the two cities.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)Aliko Dangote
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