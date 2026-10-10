Motorists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, welcomed NNPC's petrol price cut and urged the government to reduce prices further

An NNPC Mega Station manager confirmed the drop from N1,380 to N1,355 per litre, with an additional N66 discount for app users

Petrol prices across Nigerian states vary, with Lagos and Rivers recording the lowest listed prices and Yobe the highest

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians have begun buying petrol at lower prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) filling stations after the Federal Government introduced a 30-day fuel price relief measure at NNPC retail outlets nationwide.

In Abeokuta, Ogun State, motorists welcomed the development, with slight queues observed at some NNPC stations.

Commercial tricycle operators in the city said cheaper fuel could help reduce transport costs and the prices of food and other essential goods.

NNPC offers N66 petrol discount through its app to eligible customers Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Afeez Solaja, a tricycle operator in the Ita Eko area of Abeokuta, said:

“Yes, it's good news for us. We can see that the fuel price at NNPC stations is reducing gradually, but we believe that the government can reduce it further to the barest minimum.”

Another operator, Abiodun Ojerinde, also welcomed the reduction, noting that commuters had been struggling with high transport fares.

He urged the government to find a lasting solution to rising fuel prices, the Nation reports.

NNPC's new prices and app discount

A manager at the NNPC Mega Station opposite Obasanjo Hilltop in Abeokuta, who requested anonymity, confirmed that the pump price had dropped from N1,380 to N1,355 per litre.

The manager said customers who pay through the NNPC app could receive an additional N66 discount per litre.

“Even with the reduced price of N1,355, there is still a N66 discount for customers who use our app to make their payment,” the manager said.

The station had also started informing customers about the new prices, adding that many motorists were already aware of the government's directive.

Petrol prices across Nigerian states

Petrol prices at NNPC outlets vary across the country, reflecting differences in location and distribution costs.

Lagos and Rivers recorded the lowest listed prices at N1,355 per litre, while Yobe had the highest at N1,435 per litre.

Commercial drivers who buy petrol regularly could benefit from the app-based discount, although whether the savings will translate into lower transport fares depends on individual operators' pricing decisions.

NNPC customers can save more on petrol. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The government's 30-day intervention is intended to provide temporary relief from rising fuel costs, while motorists continue to monitor petrol prices at NNPC retail outlets nationwide.

State or location Pump price per litre Price after discount Lagos N1,355 N1,289 Rivers N1,355 N1,289 Osun N1,358 N1,292 Akwa Ibom N1,360 N1,294 Ogun N1,367 N1,301 Oyo N1,367 N1,301 Abia N1,370 N1,304 Abuja N1,370 N1,304 Anambra N1,372 N1,306 Enugu N1,372 N1,306 Imo N1,372 N1,306 Ebonyi N1,375 N1,309 Kwara N1,375 N1,309 Ekiti N1,377 N1,311 Ondo N1,377 N1,311 Delta N1,379 N1,313 Bayelsa N1,380 N1,314 Edo N1,380 N1,314 Bauchi N1,385 N1,319 Kano N1,385 N1,319 Cross River N1,390 N1,324 Kogi N1,390 N1,324 Kaduna N1,400 N1,334 Benue N1,410 N1,344 Zamfara N1,414 N1,348 Adamawa N1,420 N1,354 Jigawa N1,420 N1,354 Kebbi N1,420 N1,354 Plateau N1,420 N1,354 Taraba N1,420 N1,354 Borno N1,430 N1,364 Gombe N1,430 N1,364 Nasarawa N1,430 N1,364 Sokoto N1,430 N1,364 Niger N1,433 N1,367 Yobe N1,435 N1,369

Petrol prices drop at depots

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices in Calabar and Port Harcourt fell below Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s ex-gantry price as depot owners competed for buyers amid improved fuel supply.

In Calabar, some depots offered petrol at between N1,303 and N1,310 per litre, below the refinery’s N1,325-per-litre rate.

The price gap reflected growing competition among fuel suppliers in the two cities.

Source: Legit.ng