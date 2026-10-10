Nigerians Rush To Buy Petrol as NNPC Announces New Prices After N66 Discount
- Motorists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, welcomed NNPC's petrol price cut and urged the government to reduce prices further
- An NNPC Mega Station manager confirmed the drop from N1,380 to N1,355 per litre, with an additional N66 discount for app users
- Petrol prices across Nigerian states vary, with Lagos and Rivers recording the lowest listed prices and Yobe the highest
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Nigerians have begun buying petrol at lower prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) filling stations after the Federal Government introduced a 30-day fuel price relief measure at NNPC retail outlets nationwide.
In Abeokuta, Ogun State, motorists welcomed the development, with slight queues observed at some NNPC stations.
Commercial tricycle operators in the city said cheaper fuel could help reduce transport costs and the prices of food and other essential goods.
Afeez Solaja, a tricycle operator in the Ita Eko area of Abeokuta, said:
“Yes, it's good news for us. We can see that the fuel price at NNPC stations is reducing gradually, but we believe that the government can reduce it further to the barest minimum.”
Another operator, Abiodun Ojerinde, also welcomed the reduction, noting that commuters had been struggling with high transport fares.
He urged the government to find a lasting solution to rising fuel prices, the Nation reports.
NNPC's new prices and app discount
A manager at the NNPC Mega Station opposite Obasanjo Hilltop in Abeokuta, who requested anonymity, confirmed that the pump price had dropped from N1,380 to N1,355 per litre.
The manager said customers who pay through the NNPC app could receive an additional N66 discount per litre.
“Even with the reduced price of N1,355, there is still a N66 discount for customers who use our app to make their payment,” the manager said.
The station had also started informing customers about the new prices, adding that many motorists were already aware of the government's directive.
Petrol prices across Nigerian states
Petrol prices at NNPC outlets vary across the country, reflecting differences in location and distribution costs.
Lagos and Rivers recorded the lowest listed prices at N1,355 per litre, while Yobe had the highest at N1,435 per litre.
Commercial drivers who buy petrol regularly could benefit from the app-based discount, although whether the savings will translate into lower transport fares depends on individual operators' pricing decisions.
The government's 30-day intervention is intended to provide temporary relief from rising fuel costs, while motorists continue to monitor petrol prices at NNPC retail outlets nationwide.
State or location
Pump price per litre
Price after discount
Lagos
N1,355
N1,289
Rivers
N1,355
N1,289
Osun
N1,358
N1,292
Akwa Ibom
N1,360
N1,294
Ogun
N1,367
N1,301
Oyo
N1,367
N1,301
Abia
N1,370
N1,304
Abuja
N1,370
N1,304
Anambra
N1,372
N1,306
Enugu
N1,372
N1,306
Imo
N1,372
N1,306
Ebonyi
N1,375
N1,309
Kwara
N1,375
N1,309
Ekiti
N1,377
N1,311
Ondo
N1,377
N1,311
Delta
N1,379
N1,313
Bayelsa
N1,380
N1,314
Edo
N1,380
N1,314
Bauchi
N1,385
N1,319
Kano
N1,385
N1,319
Cross River
N1,390
N1,324
Kogi
N1,390
N1,324
Kaduna
N1,400
N1,334
Benue
N1,410
N1,344
Zamfara
N1,414
N1,348
Adamawa
N1,420
N1,354
Jigawa
N1,420
N1,354
Kebbi
N1,420
N1,354
Plateau
N1,420
N1,354
Taraba
N1,420
N1,354
Borno
N1,430
N1,364
Gombe
N1,430
N1,364
Nasarawa
N1,430
N1,364
Sokoto
N1,430
N1,364
Niger
N1,433
N1,367
Yobe
N1,435
N1,369
Petrol prices drop at depots
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices in Calabar and Port Harcourt fell below Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s ex-gantry price as depot owners competed for buyers amid improved fuel supply.
In Calabar, some depots offered petrol at between N1,303 and N1,310 per litre, below the refinery’s N1,325-per-litre rate.
The price gap reflected growing competition among fuel suppliers in the two cities.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.