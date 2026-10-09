NNPC Limited extended its N66-per-litre petrol discount at its retail stations nationwide until October 31, 2026

The company said the offer was introduced for Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary and was funded from NNPC Retail's margin

NNPC stressed that the discount was a temporary customer relief measure and did not represent a return of fuel subsidy

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The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has extended its N66-per-litre petrol discount at its retail stations nationwide until October 31, 2026, insisting that the initiative does not amount to a return of fuel subsidy.

The company's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, announced the extension on Friday, October 9, 2026, saying the discount was intended to provide relief to customers amid elevated global crude oil prices.

NNPC Extends N66 Petrol Discount Nationwide, Gives Update on Subsidy

Source: Getty Images

NNPC initially introduced the offer as an Independence Day promotion to commemorate Nigeria's 66th anniversary on October 1. The discount was originally scheduled to run from October 1 to October 7.

Under the promotion, customers received a N66 discount on every litre of petrol purchased at participating NNPC Retail stations, provided they paid through the NNPC Fuel App.

The company said the offer would now continue across its retail outlets nationwide until the end of October.

NNPC explains funding for petrol discount

NNPC said the discount was designed to cushion the impact of higher petrol prices on households and businesses as global crude oil prices remain elevated amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The extension followed comments by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, who said the discount was not a fuel subsidy.

Oyedele explained that the initiative was funded from NNPC Retail's own margin rather than allocations from the Federation Account.

NNPC urged Nigerians to disregard interpretations suggesting that the discount represented a restoration of the former fuel subsidy regime.

The company also clarified that the offer applied exclusively to NNPC Retail outlets and did not establish a uniform pump price for other fuel marketers.

NNPC maintains market-based pricing

The national oil company said the discount did not change the market-based pricing framework governing petroleum products in Nigeria.

It added that it remained committed to maintaining reliable fuel supplies while operating on a commercially responsible basis.

NNPC clarifies petrol discount funding, says Federation Account is not involved Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

NNPC also pledged to provide clear information about the scope and duration of its customer initiatives to help Nigerians make informed purchasing decisions, Leadership reports.

The extension comes as the Federal Government considers measures to ease the burden of high petrol prices on households, transport operators and businesses.

For motorists, the extended promotion offers an opportunity to save N66 per litre at participating NNPC Retail stations through October 31, provided they meet the payment requirements.

NNPC releases new petrol price for Abuja, Lagos, other states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlets have adjusted the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, across the country.

A review of NNPC's current prices across Nigeria shows that the highest pump price is in Gombe, followed by Akwa Ibom.

With this adjustment, Nigerians are now paying more for petrol at NNPC retail outlets compared to Dangote Refinery’s partner stations.

Source: Legit.ng